×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

1979 World Cup flashback: When Gordon Greenidge went on the rampage against the hapless Indian bowlers

Indra Vikram Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
62   //    04 May 2019, 18:17 IST

Gordon Greenidge
Gordon Greenidge

Gordon Greenidge was one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball, and he did it with a very good technique. Whether it was the drive or the cut, the pull or the hook, Greenidge gave it a mighty whack. But you would always find his feet and head in the right place, playing as close to the body as required, with the bat coming down in a perfect arc.

For a fearsome stroke-player, Greenidge's technique was remarkably copybook. He embodied the perfect blend between the West Indian flair that he was born into, and the English understanding of the mechanics of the game (by virtue of his being brought up in that system).

It was in the opening India vs West Indies encounter of the second ever World Cup that Greenidge put on a display of his awesome power and considerable talent. The Indian batsmen did not make his task difficult either, as they capsized against the great Caribbean fast bowlers - with Michael Holding capturing four wickets for 33 runs.

Only Gundappa Viswanath offered resistance with a classy 75. He recalled later: "That knock enjoys a special page in my diary. I tried some innovative strokes against Croft, whom I was facing for the first time. The moment I succeeded, I gained in confidence and felt as though I was playing the 1975 Madras Test innings all over again."

During the chase, Greenidge was in prime form right from the start. He hit all round the wicket with tremendous power. Desmond Haynes was partnering him for the first time in the World Cup, and they celebrated the occasion with a century stand. But Greenidge stole the limelight as he cruised to his fifty off 72 deliveries, hitting 6 fours.

When tea was taken after 25 overs the score stood at 88 for no loss, with Greenidge on 51, and Haynes 30. The 100 came up in the 29th over and there was still no sign of a breakthrough.

Only when Kapil Dev returned to the bowling crease did the first wicket fall. He had Haynes leg-before for 47, with the board already showing 138 runs.

But that only made matters worse for the Indians as Greenidge was joined by Vivian Richards. And the two were in no mood to hand out any favours to the fielding side.

Though skipper Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Karsan Ghavri bowled tidy spells, Greenidge was not to be contained on this day. He powered on, and completed his century off 153 deliveries with 9 fours and a six.

Advertisement

West Indies romped home by nine wickets, with 8.3 overs to spare. Greenidge reminded unbeaten on 106; it was his maiden century in the World Cup, and one of only two in the 1979 competition. The other, by Richards, came in the final.

In this game it was vintage Greenidge - power-packed shots executed with clinical perfection. It was only later in his career, when he began playing the reverse sweep, that Greenidge deviated drastically from the coaching manuals.

The awesome West Indies had a super opener for all seasons, whether it was Test cricket or one-day cricket. On this day he showed exactly why.

India: 190 all out (53.1 overs), West Indies 194 for 1 wicket (51.3 overs).

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Gordon Greenidge
Advertisement
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs West Indies matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
“Our 1983 team had self-belief,” says Kapil Dev
RELATED STORY
Remembering India's first ever World Cup win in 1983, this day 35 years ago
RELATED STORY
Caribbean hurricane in India: Clive Lloyd's revenge series
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Six tournament debutants who can light up the World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 defining moments for India in their victorious 1983 World Cup campaign
RELATED STORY
10 unsung World Cup Heroes
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ranking all the ten teams on the basis of their 15-member squad
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When Sir Viv Richards led a T-20 chase in a dramatic finish at Sabina Park.
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 1975: How Alvin Kallicharran tamed the tiger
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us