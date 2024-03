Grand Rumble T10 Championship 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to host the second edition of the Grand Rumble T10 Championship, starting on March 4, Monday. Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur will host all the matches of the campaign.

A total of 10 teams will take part in the campaign with five teams divided into two groups each. KL Stars, Kuala Lumpur Cricket Club, MR KB Putrajaya, Pak United CC, and SSF Panthers will be a part of Group A while Active CC, Stylop Golden Eagles, KL Stars, Global Stars CC, and Royal Strikers CC are in Group B.

SSF Panthers will enter this edition as the defending champions after defeating MR KB Putrajaya by four wickets in the inaugural edition's grand finale. Active CC’s Hasan Masood was the campaign's leading run-scorer with 211 runs from seven innings while Global Stars CC Rahim Khan Malik ended as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps.

Close to 200 cricketers will participate in this campaign across 10 teams. This competition will act as an ideal platform for budding cricketers from the country to rub shoulders with experienced cricketers of the nation and stand a chance to make it big in the near future.

Grand Rumble T10 Championship 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 4, Monday

Pak United CC vs Kuala Lumpur Cricket Club, 7:00 AM

Stylop Golden Eagles vs Royal Strikers CC, 9:10 AM

Pak United CC vs SSF Panthers, 11:20 AM

Royal Strikers CC vs Active CC, 1:30 PM

March 5, Tuesday

Kuala Lumpur Cricket Club vs KL Stars, 7:00 AM

Stylop Golden Eagles vs KL Zalmi, 9:10 AM

MR KB Putrajaya CC vs KL Stars, 11:20 AM

Global Stars CC vs Active CC, 1:30 PM

March 6, Wednesday

SSF Panthers vs Kuala Lumpur Cricket Club, 7:00 AM

Pak United CC vs KL Stars, 9:10 AM

Active CC vs Stylop Golden Eagles, 11:20 AM

Pak United CC vs MR KB Putrajaya CC, 1:30 PM

March 7, Thursday

MR KB Putrajaya CC vs Kuala Lumpur Cricket Club, 7:00 AM

KL Zalmi vs Royal Strikers CC, 9:10 AM

MR KB Putrajaya CC vs SSF Panthers, 11:20 AM

Royal Strikers CC vs Global Stars CC, 1:30 PM

March 8, Friday

Global Stars CC vs Stylop Golden Eagles, 7:00 AM

KL Zalmi vs Active CC, 9:10 AM

KL Stars vs SSF Panthers, 11:20 AM

Global Stars CC vs KL Zalmi, 1:30 PM

March 9, Saturday

Eliminator 1, 7:00 AM

Eliminator 2, 9:10 AM

Eliminator 3, 11:20 AM

Eliminator 4, 1:30 PM

March 10, Sunday

Semi-Final 1, 7:00 AM

Semi-Final 2, 9:10 AM

Plate Semi-Final 1, 11:20 AM

Plate Semi-Final 2, 1:30 PM

March 11, Monday

Plate 3rd Place Playoff, 6:30 AM

3rd Place Playoff, 8:40 AM

Plate Final, 11:20 AM

Final, 1:30 PM

Grand Rumble T10 Championship 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode will live stream the second season of the Grand Rumble T10 Championship. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

Grand Rumble T10 Championship 2024: Full Squads

Stylop Golden Eagles

Ahamad Noordeen, Faisal Yaseen, Naeem Jan Shahab, Noor Nasir, Devamullage Perera, Emdadul Hossain, Kanagala Dharma, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ryan Hasan, Saqib Ayub, Safikol Islam, Ikshu Sathyanarayana, Noor Ijaz, Rahul Kumar, Thakrim Rahman

Royal Strikers CC

Ankit Joshi, Rajesh Geetakrishnan, Khalid Iqbal, Muhammad Khairul Iman, Muhammad Khan, Nitheesh Sethumadhavan, Chandan Kumar, Fahand Maqsood Ali Khan, Fawad Ali, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Hasnat Nisar, Nilesh Pagare, Peter Issac, Anil Felixx, Hafiz Ahmad, Venkatesan Manivel, Ahmad Asby, Raham Zaman, Saurabh Singh, Shiva Gundra

Pak United CC

Adnan Shehzad, Arshad Mehmood, Ghani Rahman, Muhammad Naveed, Shahzad Butt, Ahmad Chohan, Asif Hassan, Asif Raza Ashraf, Hafiz Irshad, Muhammad Usman Anwar, Syed Zaidi, Waqar Haider, Zohaib Ali, Saad Ali, Sheraz Hameed, Aqib Siraj, Kashif Khan, Mohib Khan, Muhammad Rahman, Muhammad Uzair Haider, Rubel Ahmad, Sajjad Ali

SSF Panthers

Aqib Javed, Hasnain Ahmed, Imad Khan, Mohsin Idrees, Muhammad Arsalan, Nazmus Sakib, Syed Hamza Mehmood, Tehseen Saif, Arif Ullah, Arslan Shabir, Asad Ali, Bilal Ahmed, Daniyal Hashmi, Muhammad Muneeb, Muhammad Rehan, Sarmad Javiad, Shahbaz Ali, Sheraz Farrukh, Suleman Fazlurhman, Itazaz Hussain, Muhammad Younis, Ziyad Hussain, Md Saklain Bappy, Muhammad Affan, Naveed Ahmed, Umar Daraz, Usman Hashmi

Active CC

Anil Thakur, Ayaan Thakur, Dilawar Abbas, Ehsan Yousuf, Haris Maqbool, Hassan Masood, Jahan Zaib, Urshman Ahmad, Usman Ali, Atif Muhammad, Moiz Khan, Omar Hatmi, Pervaiz Masih, Syed Zafar Mehdi, Edward Foon, Muhammad Waqas, Ali Razzak, Faisal Mirza, Saif ul Isman, Salman Farooq, Sumit Potbhare

MR KB Putrajaya CC

Abdul Samad Khan, Asmat Ullah, Ejaz Hussain, Muhammad Syyab, Jamsaid Akhter, Kartik Sood, Md Anowar Zahid, Partheepan, Rajat Barik, Shahnisha Hussain, Abubakar Saddique, Rashid Ali, Adeel Ahmed, Arab Shah, Ikramullah Khan Hanifullah, Muhammad Rahman, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Yasir Ali

KL Stars

Deepak Giri, Lalu Mohato, MD Tanweer Mohamed, MD Arifur Rahman, Rakesh Gole, Ranga Gammampila, Shahul Hameed, Anook Joseph, Ashan Sheranga, Jinendra Muraly, MD Saidul, Ms Sabbir, Santosh Gosavi, Selaman Feris, Vijay Mantri, AR Any, Adehile Alias, Abhishek Deshpande, Faysal Mohammad, Jay Prakash Giri, Sandeep Tewari

KL Zalmi

Gunasharan Kasalanati, Hamza Javaid, Kashif Shahzad, Zakir Hussain, Zakir Ullah, Ali Murad, Amjad Aman, Mohsin Zaman, Murad Ali, Shakeel Ahmed, Kamran Hameed, Naveed Ihsan, Sai Srinath Karasudula, Shaheer Kanni Poyil, Sunderamoorthy Raj, Zahid Fazal

Global Stars CC

Jabran Nawaz, Muhammad Faisal, Nasir Abbas, Tahzeeb Ahmad, Abdulla Shahid, Adnan Basharat, Ajeb Khan, Amir Khan, Aslam Khan Malik, Faisal Younas, Muhammad Umair, Qadeer Ahmed, Qaisar Ali, Hammad Khan, Irfan Safi, Muhammad Qaisar, Rahim Khan Malik, Waseem Ashraf

