×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SK Flashback: Greatbatch and Crowe sparkle against the once-mighty West Indies at the 1992 World Cup

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
10   //    09 May 2019, 12:08 IST

Martin Crowe
Martin Crowe

In many ways, Martin Crowe and Mark Greatbatch stole the show at the 1992 World Cup. Pitted against the once-mighty West Indies, who were now showing signs of decline, the two combined once again to take their side to a very popular victory.

It was truly an awesome display of batting and it showed just how much the balance of power had shifted in world cricket.

Crowe won the toss and put the West Indies in. Once again off-spinner Dipak Patel opened the bowling and put the brakes on immediately, as the bemused West Indians found him impossible to get away.

The young colt Brian Lara batted with a flourish but the former champions could muster no more than 203 for seven in 50 overs.

Considering the fine form of the home team, it was a modest target. The New Zealanders had won all their four matches up to that point, including the stunning defeat of the reigning champions Australia in the opening match at this very venue. 

Irrespective of the fact that the opposing attack was manned by a certain Curtly Ambrose and Malcolm Marshall, the burly, left-handed Greatbatch set about taking on the bowling in his now-familiar belligerent manner. His partner Rod Latham was often a mere bystander in an opening partnership of 67, and so was Andrew Jones, as Greatbatch lashed out at the hapless West Indians.

He blasted his way to a half-century which included 6 fours and 3 sixes - 42 runs off boundaries alone. The regularity with which he belted boundaries was simply amazing. In fact, his first 22 runs came off only boundaries: 4 fours and a six.

Greatbatch was eventually dismissed for 63 off just 77 deliveries, studded with 7 fours and 3 sixes. By then he had inflicted considerable damage.

The flurry of Greatbatch's boundaries reminded you of Sir Garfield Sobers' famous comment: "Lord Constantine said you should hit the ball in the air, because there are no fielders there to catch it, but you have to be sure to hit it over the boundary line. Everton Weekes said if you keep the ball on the ground, then nobody can catch you."

Advertisement

Greatbatch took the advice of both. New Zealand were nearly half-way home by then.

Greatbatch's departure was a signal for Martin Crowe to slip into the driver's seat. And he was again in commanding form. Timing the ball to perfection, Crowe took the game away from the West Indies completely.

If Greatbatch was the blaster, Crowe was the master as he repeatedly caressed the ball to the boundary. He did most of the scoring in the second half of the innings, and neatly carved out 12 fours.

Crowe guided his team to victory with nine balls to spare, and his unbeaten 81 came off as many deliveries. It was a tremendous performance by the two New Zealand batsmen. They played a major hand in turning their side into surprise front-runners in this tournament as they notched up their fifth successive win.

In one-day cricket, you should always be prepared to expect the unexpected, but even by those standards the 1992 World Cup did not cease to amaze. The unfancied New Zealand team notched up a bewildering run of successes even as some of the giants fell by the wayside.

This was a day nobody will ever forget for the sheer dominance of Greatbatch and Crowe - and against formidable opposition. It also explained the golden run of the Kiwis.

West Indies 203 for 7 wickets (50 overs), New Zealand 206 for 5 wickets (48.3 overs) (CWC 1992)

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket New Zealand Cricket Martin Crowe
Advertisement
SK Flashback: Kiwis stunned by Clive Lloyd's pyrotechnics 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Narrow escape for Kiwis, glory to Houghton in the World Cup 1987
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Thrills galore in a truncated game between Trans-Tasman rivals in the World Cup 1987
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Recalling the acrimonious 1980 Test series between NZ and WI
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The champions slump to first World Cup defeat
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: A thrilling triumph for the underdogs in the World Cup 1983 final
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Classy stroke-makers on show in a high voltage West Indies vs Pakistan Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Winston Davis' astonishing spell destroys Australia in the World Cup 1983
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The Caribbean tale of woe at the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us