Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is all set to host the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023, starting on Saturday, April 29.

Hindokush Strikers, Maiwand Defenders, Pamir Legends, and Junior Champions are the four participating teams in the competition. The Junior Champions are a new addition to the tournament and will be making their debut this season.

Each team will play a total of six encounters in the league phase, playing against each team twice. The top two teams will enter the final.

The Khost Cricket Stadium will host all matches of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023.

Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, April 29

Maiwand Defenders vs Hindukush Strikers, 10:00 AM

Sunday, April 30

Pamir Legends vs Junior Champions, 10:00 AM

Tuesday, May 2

Hindukush Strikers vs Pamir Legends, 10:00 AM

Wednesday, May 3

Junior Champions vs Maiwand Defenders, 10:00 AM

Friday, May 5

Hindukush Strikers vs Junior Champions, 10:00 AM

Saturday, May 6

Pamir Legends vs Maiwand Defenders, 10:00 AM

Monday, May 8

Maiwand Defenders vs Hindukush Strikers, 10:00 AM

Tuesday, May 9

Junior Champions vs Pamir Legends, 10:00 AM

Thursday, May 11

Pamir Legends vs Hindukush Strikers, 10:00 AM

Friday, May 12

Maiwand Defenders vs Junior Champions, 10:00 AM

Sunday, May 14

Junior Champions vs Hindukush Strikers, 10:00 AM

Monday, May 15

Pamir Legends vs Maiwand Defenders, 10:00 AM

Wednesday, May 17

Final, 10:00 AM

Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app & website. Fans can purchase the tour pass for INR 49.

Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023: Full Squads

Hindokush Strikers

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Ihsanullah Janat, Najibullah Zadran (c), Shabir Noori, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Khalil Gurbaz, Ziaur Rahman, Afsar Zazai (wk), Abdul Rahman, Amir Hamza, Dawlat Zadran, Nijat Masood.

Pamir Legends

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Bahir Shah, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Tahir, Riaz Hassan, Shawkat Zaman, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah (c), Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ahmad Zahir (wk), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Abdul Baqi, Fareed Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Zahir Khan.

Maiwand Defenders

Afghanistan v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Nasir Jamal, Noor Ali Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bahar Shinwari, Hayatullah Nasiri, Samiullah Shinwari, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Aftab Alam, Qais Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rehman

Junior Champions

Gulzar Khan, Hizbullah Durrani, Jamshid Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Mohammad Haroon (c), Sohail Khan, Akram Mohammadzai, Ali Ahmad, Kamran Hotak, Suliman Arabzai, Nasir Hassan (wk), Noman Shah (wk), Allah Mohammad, Bashir Ahmad, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Jamil Shinwari, Khalil Ahmad, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Yama Arab.

