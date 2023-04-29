Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is all set to host the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023, starting on Saturday, April 29.
Hindokush Strikers, Maiwand Defenders, Pamir Legends, and Junior Champions are the four participating teams in the competition. The Junior Champions are a new addition to the tournament and will be making their debut this season.
Each team will play a total of six encounters in the league phase, playing against each team twice. The top two teams will enter the final.
The Khost Cricket Stadium will host all matches of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023.
Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Saturday, April 29
Maiwand Defenders vs Hindukush Strikers, 10:00 AM
Sunday, April 30
Pamir Legends vs Junior Champions, 10:00 AM
Tuesday, May 2
Hindukush Strikers vs Pamir Legends, 10:00 AM
Wednesday, May 3
Junior Champions vs Maiwand Defenders, 10:00 AM
Friday, May 5
Hindukush Strikers vs Junior Champions, 10:00 AM
Saturday, May 6
Pamir Legends vs Maiwand Defenders, 10:00 AM
Monday, May 8
Maiwand Defenders vs Hindukush Strikers, 10:00 AM
Tuesday, May 9
Junior Champions vs Pamir Legends, 10:00 AM
Thursday, May 11
Pamir Legends vs Hindukush Strikers, 10:00 AM
Friday, May 12
Maiwand Defenders vs Junior Champions, 10:00 AM
Sunday, May 14
Junior Champions vs Hindukush Strikers, 10:00 AM
Monday, May 15
Pamir Legends vs Maiwand Defenders, 10:00 AM
Wednesday, May 17
Final, 10:00 AM
Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023: Live Streaming Details
All matches of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app & website. Fans can purchase the tour pass for INR 49.
Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023: Full Squads
Hindokush Strikers
Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Ihsanullah Janat, Najibullah Zadran (c), Shabir Noori, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Khalil Gurbaz, Ziaur Rahman, Afsar Zazai (wk), Abdul Rahman, Amir Hamza, Dawlat Zadran, Nijat Masood.
Pamir Legends
Bahir Shah, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Tahir, Riaz Hassan, Shawkat Zaman, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah (c), Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ahmad Zahir (wk), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Abdul Baqi, Fareed Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Zahir Khan.
Maiwand Defenders
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Nasir Jamal, Noor Ali Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bahar Shinwari, Hayatullah Nasiri, Samiullah Shinwari, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Aftab Alam, Qais Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rehman
Junior Champions
Gulzar Khan, Hizbullah Durrani, Jamshid Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Mohammad Haroon (c), Sohail Khan, Akram Mohammadzai, Ali Ahmad, Kamran Hotak, Suliman Arabzai, Nasir Hassan (wk), Noman Shah (wk), Allah Mohammad, Bashir Ahmad, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Jamil Shinwari, Khalil Ahmad, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Yama Arab.
