“He was not the only one that was involved” - Greg Chappell wants leadership ban on David Warner to be lifted

Australian cricketing legend Greg Chappell has joined the growing list of voices who want the leadership ban imposed on veteran batter David Warner to be lifted by Cricket Australia (CA).

The 35-year-old Australian opener has not held any leadership position in Australian cricket since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal owing to the ban imposed on him. He has been among the team’s most consistent performers with the bat in recent seasons.

Chappell, like many others in Australian cricket, believes Warner has served his punishment and there is no reason to keep him away from a leadership role. He told Fox Sports News:

“He obviously had a central role in what happened but he was not the only one that was involved and I don’t know why he should be treated any differently. He’s served his punishment, he is a good leader in the side and no doubt if he had had the opportunity, I’m sure he would have captained the side quite well.

Chappell added:

“I think he’s paid his penalty and it’s time to open it up for leadership roles.”

Warner and Steve Smith were Australia’s vice captain and captain, respectively, when the ball-tampering incident occurred in a Test against South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in March 2018. Subsequently, both cricketers were banned for a year.

Ironically, unlike Warner, Smith was not banned from leadership for life. He was even named vice-captain for the 2021-22 Ashes series after completing a two-year leadership suspension.

“Fundamentally, I disagree with that concept” - Pat Cummins on David Warner’s captaincy ban

Last month, Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins opened up on Warner’s leadership ban and stated that he fundamentally disagrees with the concept of a life ban.

Speaking to the media during the Sri Lanka tour, he commented:

“I do have views. Fundamentally, banning someone for life I disagree with. People are allowed to learn and improve and grow. So yeah, fundamentally, I disagree with that concept.”

Praising Warner’s leadership skills, Cummins said:

“He’s a fantastic leader around our squad here. If he has a formal role, he’d be fantastic with that as well. So if that ever came up, he’d be great.”

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia's chief executive, Nick Hockley, last week described Warner as an “outstanding” leader, but added that there were no plans to revoke the captaincy ban.

