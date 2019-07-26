×
GT20 2019: [Watch] Yuvraj Singh's bizarre dismissal on his Global T20 Canada debut 

CricWiz
ANALYST
Feature
958   //    26 Jul 2019, 20:11 IST

Yuvraj Singh (Image courtesy: GT20/Instagram)
Yuvraj Singh (Image courtesy: GT20/Instagram)

What's the story?

Yuvraj Singh played his first game in the Global T20 Canada on Thursday. The former India all-rounder, who did not have the best of starts to the tournament as he struggled in his 14-run knock, got dismissed in an unusual way.

In case you didn't know...

Yuvraj Singh took retirement from international cricket last month and sought permission from BCCI for playing in franchise T20 leagues abroad. Yuvraj Singh was signed by Toronto Nationals at the Global T20 Canada player draft. The Toronto Nationals were up against Vancouver Knights in the opening game of the league. 

The heart of the matter

Vancouver Knights' Chris Gayle won the toss and decided to field first against the Yuvraj Singh captained Toronto Nationals. Yuvraj walked in to bat with his side at 52 for 2 in 8.5 overs.

While expectations were high from the southpaw, Yuvraj Singh had a forgettable debut as he crawled his way to a 27-ball 14. Yuvraj struggled to find his timing and looked completely out of sorts. Yuvraj's bizzare innings ended in a much more bizarre fashion. Looking for quick runs Yuvraj tried to heave the ball against Rizwan Chima in the 17th over. Unfortunately, he nicked the ball behind, which the wicket-keeper failed to collect and the ball ricocheted off the wicket-keeper's shoulder to hit the stump on its way back.

Yuvraj thought that he failed to reach the crease and walked back to the dugout even before the umpire made his decision. The replays clearly showed that Yuvraj was inside the crease at the time the ball broke the stumps.

Watch video:

The Toronto Nationals scored 159 runs which was easily chased down by the Knights in 17.2 overs with 8 wickets in hand. 

What's next?

Yuvraj Singh will look to put the disappointment of his debut game behind and come back strongly in Toronto Nationals' second game on Saturday against Edmonton Royals. 

 

Tags:
Global T20 Canada 2019 Toronto Nationals Cricket Team Vancouver Knights Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh
