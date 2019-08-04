GT20 Canada 2019: In-form Yuvraj dazzles with splendid juggling catch

Yuvraj Singh.

After calling it a day in international cricket, the explosive Indian southpaw Yuvraj Singh has been one of the star attractions of the ongoing Global T20 Canada League. Yuvraj is the leading man for the Toronto Nationals squad in the 2nd edition of the tournament taking place at the famous CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

After a disappointing knock of 14 off 27 deliveries in the first match, Singh has returned to his vintage touch and has been smashing the ball all over the park. Post the first match, Yuvraj has registered quick-fire knocks of 35(21), 45 (26) and a sublime show of 51(22) against the Brampton Wolves. He is the leading run-scorer for his side currently. In four matches, he has scored 145 runs at a strike-rate over 150.

A special moment

There have been suggestions that Yuvraj has slowed down over the years.

Although Toronto Nationals lost to the Brampton Wolves by 11 runs while chasing a huge target of 223, there was one more glorious occasion for the skipper Yuvraj apart from his blistering knock of 51 that brought the fans to their feet.

Yuvraj has always been a well-renowned name when it comes to fielding skills but in recent times, he has been a subject of criticism owing to his fitness and slow reflexes on the field. He had struggled in the last edition of the Indian Premier League and he was visibly slow on the field in the first three games of the GT20 League as well.

However, against Brampton Wolves, Yuvi silenced his critics with a terrific juggling catch at mid-off.

Opening for Brampton Wolves, Lendl Simmons and George Mushey were looking stable and dangerous. Torronto needed a break-through when off a sharp-pitched delivery by Jeremy Gordon in the 4th over, Simmons smashed the ball hard and it went straight to Yuvraj at mid-off.

Yuvraj failed to hold on to the catch on the first occasion. The ball popped out of his hands one more time before Yuvraj showed good reflexes and grabbed it with a beautiful and accurate dive. It was interesting to see that Yuvraj was kept his eyes on the ball despite juggling in twice.

Watch the catch here:

