GT20 Canada 2023: Eliminator, Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming

The Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers will face off in the Eliminator of the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2023 on Friday, August 4 (Saturday, August 5 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Wolves, led by Tim Southee, finished fourth in the league stages with eight points and a net run-rate (NRR) of +0.360, winning three out of their seven matches. Two of their matches were abandoned due to rain.

Brampton will enter Friday's GT20 contest on a two-match losing streak. They fell to Iftikhar Ahmed’s Surrey Jaguars by six wickets in their most recent fixture.

The Tigers, on the other hand, finished third in the league table with nine points and a net run rate of +0.312 courtesy of wins in four out of their seven matches. They lost to the Vancouver Knights by nine wickets in their previous game.

After opting to bat first, Montreal was bowled out for a paltry 99 in 18.3 overs. The Knights comfortably chased down the target with 31 balls to spare to finish the GT20 league stages in the top two.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Match Details

Match: Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers, Eliminator, GT20 Canada 2023.

Date and Time: August 5, 2023, Saturday, 01:00 am IST (August 4, 3:30 pm local time).

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch at the CAA Centre in Ontario has been a sporting one thus far in this year's G20 Canada. Bowlers have got quite a bit of help from the surface, while batters who bide their time at the crease can certainly rack up decent scores.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Weather Forecast

There is a seven percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Probable XIs

Brampton Wolves

Usman Khan (wk), Aaron Johnson, Mark Chapman, Nitish Kumar, Hussain Talat, Colin de Grandhomme, Rizwan Cheema, Logan van Beek, Tim Southee (c), Shahid Ahmadzai, Chris Green.

Montreal Tigers

Muhammad Waseem, Chris Lynn (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Dilpreet Singh, Andre Russell, Dipendra Singh Airee, Carlos Brathwaite, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Zahir Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kaleem Sana/

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Match Prediction

Both the Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers have had similar campaigns thus far in the GT20 Canada 2023. They both made it to the top of the table before dropping out and will now face off in the Eliminator.

The toss could have a big role to play in this contest.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

