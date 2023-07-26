Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers will face off in the 11th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Wednesday, July 26. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Wolves, led by Tim Southee, are placed second in the table with five points and a net run rate of +8.497 thanks to wins in two out of three matches. Their previous match against the Surrey Jaguars was called off due to rain.

After being put in to bat first, the Wolves lost the early wickets of Aaron Johnson and Mark Chapman. They were at 50 for the loss of three wickets when rain interrupted the proceedings once and for all.

The Tigers, on the contrary, have been flawless in the tournament. Having won all three of their matches, they are placed on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.202.

They defeated the Vancouver Knights by six wickets in their previous match. After being asked to chase down a target of 150, the Tigers romped home with 11 balls left in their innings.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Match Details

Match: Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers, Match 11, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 27, 2023, Thursday, 01.00 am IST (July 26, 3:30 pm local time)

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario has been a sporting one thus far. The nature of the track is not expected to change even in the upcoming match.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Ontario. There will be clouds, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Probable XIs

Brampton Wolves

Usman Khan, Aaron Johnson (wk), Mark Chapman, Hussain Talat, Colin de Grandhomme, Rizwan Cheema, Chris Green, Logan van Beek, Tim Southee (c), Shahid Ahmadzai, Jeremy Gordon

Montreal Tigers

Chris Lynn (c), Muhammad Waseem, Shakib Al Hasan, Sherfane Rutherford, Dilpreet Singh, Carlos Brathwaite, Aayan Afzal Khan, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Abbas Afridi, Kaleem Sana, Dipendra Singh Airee

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Match Prediction

With both the Tigers and the Wolves yet to lose a match in the tournament, it is tough to choose an outright winner. Keeping in mind all factors, the team batting second should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

