The Brampton Wolves and the Mississauga Panthers will face each other in the 16th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Sunday, July 30. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

Led by Tim Southee, the Wolves are placed on top of the table with seven points and a net run rate of +0.710. They have won three out of five matches. They lost to the Vancouver Knights by nine wickets in their previous match.

After being put into field first, the Brampton Wolves scored 129/9 in 20 overs. The Knights chased down the target with 17 balls to spare after Mohammad Rizwan and Corbin Bosch scored fifties.

The Mississauga Panthers, led by Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.282. Having lost all five of their matches, the Panthers have already been knocked out of the competition.

They lost to the Surrey Jaguars by 55 runs in their previous match. After being asked to chase down a target of 165, the Panthers were bowled out for 109 in 17 overs.

Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers Match Details

Match: Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers, Match 16, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 30, 2023, Sunday, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario has been a sporting one until now in the tournament. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Ontario. Temperatures will be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers Probable XIs

Brampton Wolves

Usman Khan (wk), Max ODowd, Mark Chapman, Hussain Talat, Colin de Grandhomme, Rizwan Cheema, Chris Green, Logan van Beek, Tim Southee (c), Shahid Ahmadzai, and Jeremy Gordon.

Mississauga Panthers

Chris Gayle, Shreyas Movva, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan (wk), Shoaib Malik (c), James Neesham, Tom Cooper, Nikhil Dutta, Jaskaran Singh, Parveen Kumar, and Zahoor Khan.

Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers Match Prediction

The Wolves lost their previous game but will fancy their chances against the Panthers, who have been ridiculously out of form.

Prediction: Brampton Wolves to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

