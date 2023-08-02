Surrey Jaguars and Mississauga Panthers will face off in the 20th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Wednesday, August 2 (Thursday, August 3 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Knights have a realistic chance of moving into the top two of the table if they win their last game and Surrey Jaguars lose to the Mississauga Panthers.

The Rassie van der Dussen-led team is currently placed fourth in the table with seven points and a net run rate of +0.479 thanks to wins in three out of six matches. They defeated the Montreal Tigers by nine wickets in their previous match.

The Nationals, on the other hand, need a victory to have any chance of making it to the playoffs. Currently, they are placed fifth in the table with five points and a net run rate of +0.224.

They have to beat the Knights and also improve their net run rate to move to the fourth spot. They will go into the game on the back of a 23-run defeat to table-toppers Montreal Tigers in a rain-curtailed six-over match.

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Match Details

Match: Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, Match 21, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: August 3, 2023, Thursday, 01.00 am IST (Wednesday, 03:30 pm local time)

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario has not been an absolute belter for the batters. Bowlers are most likely to get a lot of assistance from the surface.

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Weather Forecast

The playing conditions for the match are not great as there is a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain, which could again lead to a washout.

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Probable XIs

Toronto Nationals

Darren Bravo, JJ Smit, Sikandar Raza, Hamza Tariq (c & wk), Armaan Kapoor, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicholas Kirton, Saad Bin Zafar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zaman Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Vancouver Knights

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Corbin Bosch, Rayyan Pathan, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Harsh Thaker, Najibullah Zadran, Muhammad Kamal, Ruben Trumpelmann, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Match Prediction

Both teams have strong batting lineups and the chasing side should be able to come up trumps in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

