The Brampton Wolves and Toronto Nationals will face each other in the fifth match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Sunday, July 23. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will host this match.

Led by Tim Southee, Wolves made an incredible start to their campaign in the tournament. They defeated the Mississauga Panthers by 52 runs (via DLS method) in their previous match on Friday.

After opting to field first, the Brampton Wolves bowled the Panthers out for 121 in 20 overs. Logan van Beek was the star of the show, returning with impressive figures of 4/12. Chris Green also picked up two wickets.

The Toronto Nationals, led by Hamza Tariq, also made a winning start to their campaign. They beat the Vancouver Knights by nine runs via the DLS method in their previous match on the opening day of the tournament.

After opting to field first, the Nationals put up a challenging target of 152 for the opposition to chase down. Colin Munro raced his way to scoring 78 off 45 balls. Thereafter, they restricted the Knights to 142 for four.

Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Match Details

Match: Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals, Match 5, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: Sunday, July 23, 01.00 am IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has not been an absolute belter for the batters. Bowlers have dictated terms to some extent. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Ontario. Temperatures will be around the 27 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Probable XIs

Brampton Wolves

Usman Khan (wk), Aaron Johnson, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Green, Hussain Talat, Logan van Beek, Jan Frylinck, Tim Southee (c), Shahid Ahmadzai, and Rizwan Cheema.

Toronto Nationals

Hamza Tariq (c & wk), Nicholas Kirton, Colin Munro, Gerhard Erasmus, Faheem Ashraf, Shahid Afridi, Saad Bin Zafar, JJ Smit, Zaman Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Sarmad Anwar

Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Match Prediction

The Wolves will go into the match as favourites. They looked dominating in their match against the Panthers and should carry the momentum.

Prediction: to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

