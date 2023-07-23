GT20 Canada 2023: Match 6, Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Mississauga Panthers and the Montreal Tigers will face each other in the fourth match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Sunday, July 23. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

Led by Shoaib Malik, the Panthers are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.828, having lost both their matches. They will go into the match after losing to the Vancouver Knights by five wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Mississauga Panthers scored 158/6 in 20 overs. Chris Gayle and Azam Khan scored 61 and 64 runs, respectively. The Knights chased down the target off the last ball.

The Montreal Tigers, led by Chris Lynn, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.822. They will go into the match after beating the Surrey Jaguars by five wickets.

After being asked to chase down 137, the Tigers romped home with nine balls left in their innings. Dilpreet Singh won the award for the Player of the Match after he stayed unbeaten on 28 off 31 balls.

Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers Match Details

Match: Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals, Match 5, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 23, 2023, Sunday, 08.30 pm local time

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch in Ontario has been a decent one for the batters. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers Weather Forecast

There is a seven percent chance of rain, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. Temperatures will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark.

Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers Probable XIs

Mississauga Panthers

Tom Cooper, Chris Gayle, Navneet Dhaliwal, Shoaib Malik (c), Azam Khan (wk), James Neesham, Zahoor Khan, Usman Qadir, Nikhil Dutta, Jaskaran Singh, and Parveen Kumar.

Montreal Tigers

Chris Lynn (c), Muhammad Waseem, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sherfane Rutherford, Dipendra Singh Airee, Carlos Brathwaite, Aayan Afzal Khan, Abbas Afridi, Kaleem Sana, and Dilpreet Singh.

Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers Match Prediction

Montreal Tigers will go into the match as favourites. The Panthers have struggled and it will be tough for them to go past their opponent.

Prediction: Montreal Tigers to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

