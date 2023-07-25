Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers will face each other in the ninth match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Tuesday, July 25 (Wednesday, July 26 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Knights, led by Rassie van der Dussen, are currently placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.229 thanks to wins in one out of two matches in the tournament.

They will go into the match after beating the Mississauga Panthers by five wickets in their previous match. The game went down to the wire as the Knights chased down the target off the last ball.

The Tigers, led by Chris Lynn, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.314. Being unbeaten in the tournament until now, they have been in good form.

They will go into the match after beating the Panthers by seven wickets. After being asked to chase down an under-par score of 141, the Tigers romped home with 25 balls left in their innings.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Match Details

Match: Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers, Match 9, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 26, 2023, Wednesday, 01.00 am IST (July 25, 2023, Tuesday, 3:30 pm local time)

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario is expected to be a decent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match which could lead to delays and interruptions.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Probable XIs

Vancouver Knights

Fakhar Zaman, Reeza Hendricks, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (c), Fabian Allen, Corbin Bosch, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ruben Trumpelmann, Nawab Singh, Junaid Siddique

Montreal Tigers

Muhammad Waseem, Chris Lynn (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sherfane Rutherford, Dilpreet Singh, Carlos Brathwaite, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Matthew Spoors, Aayan Afzal Khan, Abbas Afridi, Kaleem Sana

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Match Prediction

The Montreal Tigers will go into the match as firm favourites simply because they have been in excellent form compared to their opponents, who are yet to find their feet.

Prediction: Montreal Tigers to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Poll : Shakib Al Hasan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes