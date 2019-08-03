×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

GT20 Canada: Gayle storm hits Canada

Mustafa Ismail
ANALYST
Feature
59   //    03 Aug 2019, 10:23 IST

The vintage Chris Gayle has made a comeback.
The vintage Chris Gayle has made a comeback.

The Universe boss is at it again, this time in the great white north, Toronto, Canada. Chris Gayle has played back-to-back thunderous innings for the Vancouver Knights in the Global T20, the first was a blazing 122 off 54 balls and the second was a quick-fire 94 off 44 balls. 

Just when retirement rumors were doing the rounds, the Universe Boss has proven that he is not cut from the same cloth as other cricketers. He's not the most mobile or athletic cricketer anymore, but his stamina and power are just as startling as when he began setting the stage on fire.

Gayle's bat looks like a toothbrush in his hands, and he just brushes aside any bowler when he is on song without needing any toothpaste. The power that this man generates is unbelievable, he makes six-hitting look so easy, which is an art in itself. The ground here in Toronto for the GT20 is relatively small but some of the sixes that Gayle is hitting is going 50 meters outside of the stadium.  

During his innings of 94, Gayle was dropped by Shadab Khan off his own bowling early on in the innings, and boy did the Universe boss make the young leggie pay. In one over Gayle creamed Shadab for 32 runs, which included two fours and four sixes, a pasting which Shadab has not been used to in his short career. Gayle was picking the length up very early and depositing the ball into the stands with ease and there is not much Shadab could have done, especially when the Universe Boss is in his groove.  

On a mission

One thing is for sure, Gayle means business in this tournament and he is giving it his best go. Despite coming off a World Cup and heading into an ODI series against India, the 40-year-old has been at his best during the GT20 tournament. 

With one more game to play before he leaves for the India series, Toronto should announce a storm warming, because in this form Gayle can cause some serious damage with the bat, and he will want to sign off with a bang. 

Whether it is trying to prove that they can still play or just sheer experience, the senior players have lit up the GT20 this year. We have already seen Shahid Afridi roll back the years and play a typical "Boom Boom" knock. Yuvraj has shown glimpses of his six-hitting ability, and now its Gayle turning it on and entertaining the Canadian crowds. Gayle and Afridi both played last year, yet both their performances this season have been miles ahead of last year.  



Tags:
Global T20 Canada 2019 Vancouver Knights Cricket Team Chris Gayle
Advertisement
GT20 Canada: Vancouver Knights post 2nd highest total in T20 cricket 
RELATED STORY
GT20 2019: [Watch] Yuvraj Singh's bizarre dismissal on his Global T20 Canada debut 
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Vancouver Knights vs CWI B Team, Qualifier 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2019 : 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2019 is off to a brilliant start
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: Faf du Plessis signs off with blazing fifty
RELATED STORY
Yuvraj Singh signs for Toronto Nationals ahead of Global T20 Canada season 2
RELATED STORY
Shadab Jakati to feature as assistant coach for Edmonton Royals in Global T20 Canada tournament
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2019 Schedule: Complete Time Table, When and where to watch, Live Streaming & Telecast Details
RELATED STORY
Windies call up Bramble, Narine and Pollard for India T20s
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Global T20 Canada
Match 1 | Thu, 25 Jul
TOR 159/5 (20.0 ov)
VAN 162/2 (17.2 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 8 wickets
TOR VS VAN live score
Match 2 | Sat, 27 Jul
MON 135/3 (12.0 ov)
WIH 111/5 (12.0 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 24 runs
MON VS WIH live score
Match 3 | Sat, 27 Jul
EDM 191/6 (19.0 ov)
TOR 192/8 (17.5 ov)
Toronto Nationals won by 2 wickets
EDM VS TOR live score
Match 4 | Sun, 28 Jul
MON 101/10 (18.2 ov)
BRW 102/0 (6.4 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 10 wickets
MON VS BRW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 28 Jul
VAN 208/5 (20.0 ov)
WIH 210/3 (15.2 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 7 wickets
VAN VS WIH live score
Match 6 | Mon, 29 Jul
BRW 207/5 (20.0 ov)
EDM 180/9 (20.0 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 27 runs
BRW VS EDM live score
Match 7 | Mon, 29 Jul
TOR 216/7 (20.0 ov)
WIH 217/7 (20.0 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 3 wickets
TOR VS WIH live score
Match 8 | Tue, 30 Jul
VAN 276/3 (20.0 ov)
MON
No Result
VAN VS MON live score
Match 9 | Wed, 31 Jul
EDM 153/10 (19.3 ov)
MON 154/6 (19.4 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 4 wickets
EDM VS MON live score
Match 10 | Thu, 01 Aug
WIH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
BRW 122/3 (14.3 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 7 wickets
WIH VS BRW live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
EDM 165/9 (20.0 ov)
VAN 166/4 (16.3 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 6 wickets
EDM VS VAN live score
Match 12 | Today, 10:00 PM
Toronto Nationals
Brampton Wolves
TOR VS BRW preview
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 02:00 AM
Winnipeg Hawks
Edmonton Royals
WIH VS EDM preview
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 10:00 PM
Vancouver Knights
Brampton Wolves
VAN VS BRW preview
Match 15 | Mon, 05 Aug, 02:00 AM
Toronto Nationals
Montreal Tigers
TOR VS MON preview
Match 16 | Tue, 06 Aug, 10:00 PM
1st
6th
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 17 | Wed, 07 Aug, 02:00 AM
2nd
5th
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 18 | Wed, 07 Aug, 10:00 PM
3rd
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Thu, 08 Aug, 10:00 PM
1st
2nd
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Fri, 09 Aug, 02:00 AM
3rd
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Sat, 10 Aug, 11:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Global T20 Canada
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Physical Disability World Series
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us