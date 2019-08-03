GT20 Canada: Gayle storm hits Canada

Mustafa Ismail FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 59 // 03 Aug 2019, 10:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The vintage Chris Gayle has made a comeback.

The Universe boss is at it again, this time in the great white north, Toronto, Canada. Chris Gayle has played back-to-back thunderous innings for the Vancouver Knights in the Global T20, the first was a blazing 122 off 54 balls and the second was a quick-fire 94 off 44 balls.

Just when retirement rumors were doing the rounds, the Universe Boss has proven that he is not cut from the same cloth as other cricketers. He's not the most mobile or athletic cricketer anymore, but his stamina and power are just as startling as when he began setting the stage on fire.

Gayle's bat looks like a toothbrush in his hands, and he just brushes aside any bowler when he is on song without needing any toothpaste. The power that this man generates is unbelievable, he makes six-hitting look so easy, which is an art in itself. The ground here in Toronto for the GT20 is relatively small but some of the sixes that Gayle is hitting is going 50 meters outside of the stadium.

During his innings of 94, Gayle was dropped by Shadab Khan off his own bowling early on in the innings, and boy did the Universe boss make the young leggie pay. In one over Gayle creamed Shadab for 32 runs, which included two fours and four sixes, a pasting which Shadab has not been used to in his short career. Gayle was picking the length up very early and depositing the ball into the stands with ease and there is not much Shadab could have done, especially when the Universe Boss is in his groove.

On a mission

One thing is for sure, Gayle means business in this tournament and he is giving it his best go. Despite coming off a World Cup and heading into an ODI series against India, the 40-year-old has been at his best during the GT20 tournament.

With one more game to play before he leaves for the India series, Toronto should announce a storm warming, because in this form Gayle can cause some serious damage with the bat, and he will want to sign off with a bang.

Whether it is trying to prove that they can still play or just sheer experience, the senior players have lit up the GT20 this year. We have already seen Shahid Afridi roll back the years and play a typical "Boom Boom" knock. Yuvraj has shown glimpses of his six-hitting ability, and now its Gayle turning it on and entertaining the Canadian crowds. Gayle and Afridi both played last year, yet both their performances this season have been miles ahead of last year.