×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

GT20 Canada: Vancouver Knights post 2nd highest total in T20 cricket 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
457   //    30 Jul 2019, 15:54 IST
Image result for Gayle 122*
Chris Gayle's 122* off 54 balls set up the 2nd highest team total in T20 cricket

Vancouver Knights posted the 2nd highest ever total in T20 cricket during the 8th match of Global T20 Canada 2019 against Montreal Tigers played at CAA Centre, Brampton, on Monday.

Chris Gayle and Tobias Visee took on the Montreal bowlers right from word go. Visee and Gayle put on 63 runs in just 4.3 overs to lay a strong foundation for a massive total. Visee scored 51 off 19 balls. Chadwick Walton came to the crease and continued the assault along with Gayle.

The explosive Gayle reached his fifty off 28 balls. It was an amazing display of batting by the Knights batsmen who were simply sensational with their stroke play.

Gayle continued to make batting look easy and smashed another T20 century off 47 balls. South African Rassie van der Dussen joined the party with a quick fire 56 off 25 balls. Gayle scored his 21st century in T20 cricket and remained not out on 122 off 54 balls with 7 fours and 12 sixes at stunning strike rate of 225.93. Vancouver Knights ended the innings on a mammoth total of 276 for 3 in 20 overs.

Vancouver Knights hit a total of 24 fours and 21 sixes in their humongous total. The match was abandoned by the officials for bad weather, and both teams shared a point each. Vancouver Knights batsmen dominated the Montreal Tigers bowlers and made the batting look easy.

The highest total in T20 cricket is by Afghanistan, who scored 278 for 3 against Ireland this year. Hazratullah Zazai was simply sensational remaining not out on 162 off 62 balls and added 236 runs for the opening wicket with Usman Ghani. Afghanistan won that match by 84 runs. 

Tags:
Global T20 Canada 2019 Afghanistan Cricket Vancouver Knights Cricket Team Chris Gayle
Advertisement
GT20 2019: [Watch] Yuvraj Singh's bizarre dismissal on his Global T20 Canada debut 
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Vancouver Knights vs CWI B Team, Qualifier 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2019 : 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Yuvraj Singh signs for Toronto Nationals ahead of Global T20 Canada season 2
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2019 is off to a brilliant start
RELATED STORY
The Journey of Afghanistan Cricket: How they changed their fate in the game
RELATED STORY
Listing the cricketers with highest scores in T20Is by batting position
RELATED STORY
Live Cricket Score: World Cup 2019 Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard| Afghanistan Vs West Indies
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Are we right to blame Gulbadin Naib for Afghanistan's poor show in the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Global T20 Canada
Match 1 | Thu, 25 Jul
TOR 159/5 (20.0 ov)
VAN 162/2 (17.2 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 8 wickets
TOR VS VAN live score
Match 2 | Sat, 27 Jul
MON 135/3 (12.0 ov)
WIH 111/5 (12.0 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 24 runs
MON VS WIH live score
Match 3 | Sat, 27 Jul
EDM 191/6 (19.0 ov)
TOR 192/8 (17.5 ov)
Toronto Nationals won by 2 wickets
EDM VS TOR live score
Match 4 | Sun, 28 Jul
MON 101/10 (18.2 ov)
BRW 102/0 (6.4 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 10 wickets
MON VS BRW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 28 Jul
VAN 208/5 (20.0 ov)
WIH 210/3 (15.2 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 7 wickets
VAN VS WIH live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
BRW 207/5 (20.0 ov)
EDM 180/9 (20.0 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 27 runs
BRW VS EDM live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
TOR 216/7 (20.0 ov)
WIH 217/7 (20.0 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 3 wickets
TOR VS WIH live score
Match 8 | Today
VAN 276/3 (20.0 ov)
MON
No Result
VAN VS MON live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 10:00 PM
Montreal Tigers
Edmonton Royals
MON VS EDM preview
Match 10 | Thu, 01 Aug, 10:00 PM
Winnipeg Hawks
Brampton Wolves
WIH VS BRW preview
Match 11 | Fri, 02 Aug, 10:00 PM
Vancouver Knights
Edmonton Royals
VAN VS EDM preview
Match 12 | Sat, 03 Aug, 10:00 PM
Toronto Nationals
Brampton Wolves
TOR VS BRW preview
Match 13 | Sun, 04 Aug, 02:00 AM
Winnipeg Hawks
Edmonton Royals
WIH VS EDM preview
Match 14 | Sun, 04 Aug, 10:00 PM
Vancouver Knights
Brampton Wolves
VAN VS BRW preview
Match 15 | Mon, 05 Aug, 02:00 AM
Toronto Nationals
Montreal Tigers
TOR VS MON preview
Match 16 | Tue, 06 Aug, 10:00 PM
1st
6th
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 17 | Wed, 07 Aug, 02:00 AM
2nd
5th
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 18 | Wed, 07 Aug, 10:00 PM
3rd
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Thu, 08 Aug, 10:00 PM
1st
2nd
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Fri, 09 Aug, 02:00 AM
3rd
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Sat, 10 Aug, 11:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
European Cricket League
Global T20 Canada
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Physical Disability World Series
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us