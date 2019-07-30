GT20 Canada: Vancouver Knights post 2nd highest total in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle's 122* off 54 balls set up the 2nd highest team total in T20 cricket

Vancouver Knights posted the 2nd highest ever total in T20 cricket during the 8th match of Global T20 Canada 2019 against Montreal Tigers played at CAA Centre, Brampton, on Monday.

Chris Gayle and Tobias Visee took on the Montreal bowlers right from word go. Visee and Gayle put on 63 runs in just 4.3 overs to lay a strong foundation for a massive total. Visee scored 51 off 19 balls. Chadwick Walton came to the crease and continued the assault along with Gayle.

The explosive Gayle reached his fifty off 28 balls. It was an amazing display of batting by the Knights batsmen who were simply sensational with their stroke play.

Gayle continued to make batting look easy and smashed another T20 century off 47 balls. South African Rassie van der Dussen joined the party with a quick fire 56 off 25 balls. Gayle scored his 21st century in T20 cricket and remained not out on 122 off 54 balls with 7 fours and 12 sixes at stunning strike rate of 225.93. Vancouver Knights ended the innings on a mammoth total of 276 for 3 in 20 overs.

Vancouver Knights hit a total of 24 fours and 21 sixes in their humongous total. The match was abandoned by the officials for bad weather, and both teams shared a point each. Vancouver Knights batsmen dominated the Montreal Tigers bowlers and made the batting look easy.

The highest total in T20 cricket is by Afghanistan, who scored 278 for 3 against Ireland this year. Hazratullah Zazai was simply sensational remaining not out on 162 off 62 balls and added 236 runs for the opening wicket with Usman Ghani. Afghanistan won that match by 84 runs.