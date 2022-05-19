Guernsey vs Jersey, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Guernsey are all set to host Jersey for a three-match T20I Series, called the Inter-Insular T20 Series, which has been played since 1950.

This time, a total of three games will be played in the series, with the first game to be held at the College Field in St. Peter Port on May 20. King George V Sports Ground in Castel will host the remaining games.

Guernsey recently featured in the Spain Triangular T20I Series. They won two and lost as many games to finish second. Their last game was against Spain, where they earned a comprehensive win. Josh Butler will be leading the side as they look to kickstart the series on a positive note.

Jersey, on the other hand, are the defending champions of the Inter-Insular Series, having won it by a 3-0 margin in 2019. Jersey’s last assignment came back in October last year when they participated in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier.

Jersey have won their last five games. Charles Perchard has been handed the responsibility of leading the side and will look to start their title defense on a winning note.

Guernsey vs Jersey Match Details:

Match: Guernsey vs Jersey, 1st T20I, Jersey tour of Guernsey, 2022

Date and Time: May 20th 2022, Friday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: College Field, St Peter Port, Guernsey

Guernsey vs Jersey Pitch Report

The pitch at the College Field is a balanced track. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. The bowlers will get some movement with the new ball. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Guernsey vs Jersey Weather Forecast

The temperature in St. Peter Port is expected to hover between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Friday.

Guernsey vs Jersey Probable XIs

Guernsey

Probable XI

Josh Butler (c), Luke Bichard, Isaac Damarell (wk), Ben Ferbrache, David Hooper, Luke Le Tissier, Oliver Newey (wk), Oliver Nightingale, Tom Nightingale, William Peatfield, Matthew Stokes

Jersey

Probable XI

Charles Perchard (c), Daniel Birrell, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe

Guernsey vs Jersey Match Prediction

With the two being evenly matched sides, a cracking game is expected in the opening game of the series. Both sides will look to come out all guns blazing on Friday.

Guernsey look strong on paper as compared to Jersey and should be able to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Guernsey to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee