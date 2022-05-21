Guernsey vs Jersey, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The second game of the T20I series between Guernsey and Jersey will be played on May 21 at the King George V Sports Ground in Castel. Jersey currently lead the series by a 1-0 margin.

The first game was played on the night of May 19 and a good all-round performance from Jersey saw them defeat the hosts comprehensively. After being asked to bat first, the Jersey batters stepped up to help them post 178/4 on the board.

Guernsey had a decent start to the chase but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, managing to score 141 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 37 runs. The Jersey bowlers bowled brilliantly and picked up seven wickets to complete a convincing victory.

Having lost the first game of the series, they will need to be at their absolute best to keep the three-match T20I series alive. Jersey, meanwhile, will look to seal the series in the second T20I itself.

Guernsey vs Jersey Match Details:

Match: Guernsey vs Jersey, 2nd T20I, Jersey tour of Guernsey, 2022

Date and Time: May 21 2022, Saturday, 03:15 PM IST

Venue: College Field, St Peter Port, Guernsey

Guernsey vs Jersey Pitch Report

The pitch at the College Field is good for batting. The batters can play their strikes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Guernsey vs Jersey Weather Forecast

The temperature in St Peter Port is expected to hover between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Guernsey vs Jersey Probable XIs

Guernsey

Anthony Stokes picked up three wickets in the first game but other bowlers struggled a bit as Jersey posted 178 on the board. Matthew Stokes top-scored with 48 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 37 runs.

Probable XI

Isaac Damarell (wk), Luke Le Tissier, Josh Butler (c), Matthew Stokes, Ben Ferbrache, Tom Nightingale, Anthony Stokes, David Hooper, William Peatfield, Luke Bichard, Ben Johnson

Jersey

Julius Sumerauer scored a half-century (54* off 2 balls) in the last game and was well-supported by Nick Greenwood (48). Harrison Carlyon picked up three wickets as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Charles Perchard (c), Charlie Brennan, Jake Dunford (wk), Daniel Birrell, Elliot Miles

Guernsey vs Jersey Match Prediction

Jersey were brilliant in the first game to get the early lead in the series. The hosts were outplayed in the opening game and need to fire in unison in the next match to keep the series alive.

Jersey have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to seal the series in the second game itself.

Prediction: Jersey to win this encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. Julius Sumerauer to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee