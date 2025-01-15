Guwahati Sixes Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Guwahati Sixes Tournament, organized by the Assam Cricket Association, is set to take place from January 17 to January 19 at the Judges Field in Guwahati, India. Spanning three days, the tournament will feature a total of 19 matches.

The event will follow a single round-robin format, with 12 teams divided into four groups of three: Cup, Plate, Bowl, and Spoon divisions. Each group will compete for top honors in a fast-paced, exciting competition.

This tournament utilizes a five-over format with six players per team, making it one of the quickest and most action-packed versions of cricket. The short format ensures fast-paced matches, offering a thrilling experience for cricket fans and participants alike.

With the innovative format and rapid gameplay, the tournament promises to deliver an engaging spectacle for all.

Abu Nechim is also featured in the league and played his last season of IPL in 2015 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The event is expected to attract considerable attention, showcasing the talent and competitive spirit of the participating teams.

This league represents a unique opportunity to witness high-intensity cricket and is set to become a highlight in the regional sporting calendar. Fans can look forward to a series of exhilarating contests as teams battle it out for supremacy in this dynamic format.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Guwahati Sixes Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, January 17

Match 1 - Gauhati Town Club vs Sath Gaon Club, 8:30 AM

Match 2 - Saraighat Hundai vs Corner Kick, 9:45 AM

Match 3 - Cricket Club of Dibrugarh vs Super Striker, 11:00 AM

Match 4 - Icon Cricket Academy vs Kalki, 12:15 PM

Match 5 - Sath Gaon Club vs New Star Club, 2:00 PM

Match 6 - Corner Kick vs Red River Blue Hill, 3:15 PM

Saturday, January 18

Match 7 - Super Striker vs Legend Sporting Club, 8:30 AM

Match 8 - Kalki vs 91 Yards Club, 9:45 AM

Match 9 - New Star Club vs Gauhati Town Club, 11:00 AM

Match 10 - Red River Blue Hill vs Saraighat Hundai, 12:15 PM

Match 11 - Legend Sporting Club vs Cricket Club of Dibrugarh, 2:00 PM

Match 12 - 91 Yards Club vs Icon Cricket Academy, 3:15 PM

Sunday, January 19

Quarter Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 8:30 AM

Quarter Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 9:35 AM

Quarter Final 3 - TBC vs TBC, 10:40 AM

Quarter Final 4 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 12:50 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 1:55 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 5:30 PM

Guwahati Sixes Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Guwahati Sixes Tournament via the FanCode app and website.

Guwahati Sixes Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Gauhati Town Club

Deep Borah, Bishal Sharma, Dhruv Bishnoi, Jayesh Halkar, Mantu Yadav, Sumit Kashyap, Mirgan Talukdar.

Sath Gaon Club

Akhilesh Sahani, J Doley, Parash Thakur, R Paul, S Ghose, Ankush Mazumder, Roshan Alam.

Corner Kick

Abhishek Gupta, Altaf Alam, Amarendra Nath, Arnav Borah, Kangkan Talukdar, Mahananda Borah, Tanmoy Jyoti Mahanta.

Icon Cricket Academy

Abhijit Das, Ayush Agarwala, Damien Sereng, Danish Ahmed, Kokil Gogoi, Sushanta Biswa Sharma, Tej Khan.

Kalki

Akash Chetry, Aman Chetry, Dharani Rabha, Nasir Ullah, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Roshan Madhav, Sidhartha Baruah.

Legend Sporting Club

Asadul Rahman, Debajit Basumatari, Dilip Singh, Nabajit Narzary, Nadimur Rahman, Raj Pathak, Rankit Sangmai.

Red River Blue Hill

Bijoy Das, Darpan Bhuyan, Raktim Das, Rio Pramanik, Sijeendra Nath, Simanta Das, Shakil Haque.

Sariaghat Hundai

Abu Nechim, Kaushik Giri, Mriganka Sharma, Nipan Deka, Rajdeep Oja, Siddhartha Oja, Vikash Yadav.

Super Striker

Abhishant Bakshi, Akash Biswas, Khalid Alam, Pankaj Shaw, Ronit Ghosh, Roshan Basfore, Supriyo Sil.

New Star Club

Arun Sonar, Kalam Raiza, Mahmood Habibullah, Rangajyoti Khargoria, Subrata Das, Sundeep Rabha, Wasiqur Rahman.

91 Yards Club

Amit Boro, B Hazarika, Bikash Singh, Kunal Saikia, Akshay Deka, Jitumoni Kalita.

Cricket Club of Dibrugarh

Himangshu Ramciary, Gunjan Deka, Romario Sharma, Sanjay Singh.

