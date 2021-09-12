GUY vs JAM Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Jamaica Tallawahs will lock horns in the 29th match of the CPL 2021 on Monday, September 13. Warner Park in St. Kitts will host the contest.

The Warriors, led by Nicholas Pooran, have looked a tad jittery in the ongoing edition of the CPL. However, the team seems to be peaking at the right time. They have now won back-to-back games and have garnered 10 points from nine CPL games with a net run rate of 0.041.

In their previous CPL game, they beat the Jamaica Tallawahs by 46 runs. After winning the toss and batting first, the Warriors got themselves up to 169/6 in 20 overs. The top and middle-order batters got into double digits, but no one could carry on and score big.

In the end, Pooran’s unbeaten 39-ball 75 lifted the Warriors to the competitive total. Thereafter, the Warriors bowlers came to the party and bowled the Tallawahs out for 123. Odean Smith and Gudakesh Motie were the standout performers as they picked up three wickets each.

The Tallawahs, on the other hand, have shown sparks of brilliance in the CPL. However, it’s consistency that has eluded them big time in the CPL. The team, led by Rovman Powell, have gone down to sixth and the upcoming game is a must-win affair for them.

The likes of Kennar Lewis and Michael Pretorius have performed for them, but others need to lend the duo some support. Amidst a string of losses, a net run rate of 0.216 is a positive for them. It remains to be seen how the Tallawahs’ players respond in this crunch game.

Can the Tallawahs stay alive in the CPL?

A snap from the 2017 HERO Caribbean Premier League.

The Warriors’ bowlers are slowly but surely starting to find some momentum in the ongoing edition of the CPL. They have started to fire in unison and could prove to be too much for the Tallawahs batters.

The Tallawahs’ batting, meanwhile, has continued to blow hot and cold. Their batters can’t afford to let any sort of inconsistency sneak in during this match. A must-win situation such as this one might just bring the best out of them.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this CPL game.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra