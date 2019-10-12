Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019 final

Action from the Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents encounter.

The undefeated Guyana Amazon Warriors are just one step away from winning the Caribbean Premier League 2019 with the Barbados Tridents are the only team standing in their way now. The Tridents had lost to the Warriors in the Qualifier 1 match however, they made it to the final with a resounding win over the Trinbago Knight Riders in Qualifier 2.

The two teams had met thrice in this season with the Warriors dominating proceedings in all three games. However, the Barbados-based franchise can avenge all those defeats with a big win in the season finale.

Talking about the players to watch out for, Guyana Amazon Warriors will expect Brandon King and skipper Shoaib Malik to bring their A game to the table while the Tridents will hope that Johnson Charles and Hayden Walsh help them win the coveted trophy on Sunday.

On that note, let us have a look at all the telecast details of the final match of CPL 2019.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, Final : Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Date: 12th October 2019

Start Time: 3:00 PM Local Time, 2:30 AM IST on 13 October 2019

How, when and where to watch

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar

Barbados Tridents

Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher (w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Harry Gurney, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.