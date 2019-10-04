Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The final match of the league round of the Caribbean Premier League 2019 will witness a clash between the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders and the table toppers of this season Guyana Amazon Warriors.

This match's result will have a major impact on the playoff matches as, if the Knight Riders emerge victorious tonight, they will steal the 2nd spot from the Barbados Tridents and set up a date with the Warriors in the 1st Qualifier.

Talking about the players to watch out for, the home team will expect that their captain Shoaib Malik continues his fabulous form from the previous match while the Knight Riders will hope that Lendl Simmons fires all guns blazing tonight.

On that note, let us now have a look at all the telecast details of match number 30 of CPL 2019.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date: 5th October 2019

Start Time: 5:30 AM IST, 20:00 local time (4th October)

How, when and where to watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan