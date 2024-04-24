Guyana T10 Blast 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Guyana T10 Blast 2024 is a domestic T10 tournament organized by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB). The tournament is set to kick off on Tuesday, April 23, featuring six teams competing in a double round-robin format, followed by semi-finals and a final. This will be the first edition of the tournament and will conclude on Monday, May 13. A total of 34 matches will be played in this edition of Guyana T10 Blast 2024.

Notable players such as Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Veerasammy Permaul, Kevin Sinclar, Tevin Imlach, and Chris Barnwell will be showcasing their talent in this fast-paced tournament. The matches will be played at various grounds across Guyana.

The teams that will participate in the Guyana T10 Blast 2024 tournament are Demerara Pitbulls, Berbice Caimans, Berbice Piranhas, Essequibo Anacondas, Essequibo Jaguars, and Demerara Hawks.

A total of 14 Under-19 players have been picked by the six teams for this season. Essequibo Jaguars and Berbice Caimans have three players each in their squad, while the other four teams have two players each.

The captains of each team in the Guyana T10 Blast 2024 tournament are as follows:

- Essequibo Anacondas: Anthony Adams

- Demerara Hawks: Tevin Imlach

- Berbice Caimans: Kevlon Anderson

- Berbice Piranhas: Veerasammy Permaul

- Essequibo Jaguars: Kemol Savory

- Demerara Pitbulls: Chris Barnwell

Guyana T10 Blast 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, April 23

Match 1 - Essequibo Jaguars vs Demerara Hawks, 09:30 PM

Wednesday, April 24

Match 2 - Demerara Pitbulls vs Berbice Caimans, 12:00 AM

Match 3 - Berbice Pirahnas vs Essequibo Anacondas, 09:30 PM

Thursday, April 25

Match 4 - Essequibo Jaguars vs Berbice Caimans, 12:00 AM

Match 5 - Demerara Pitbulls vs Essequibo Anacondas, 09:30 PM

Friday, April 26

Match 6 - Berbice Pirahnas vs Demerara Hawks, 12:00 AM

Match 7 - Essequibo Jaguars vs Essequibo Anacondas, 09:30 PM

Saturday, April 27

Match 8 - Demerara Pitbulls vs Berbice Pirahnas, 12:00 AM

Match 9 - Berbice Caimans vs Demerara Hawks, 07:00 PM

Match 10 - Essequibo Jaguars vs Berbice Pirahnas, 09:30 PM

Sunday, April 28

Match 11 - Demerara Pitbulls vs Demerara Hawks, 12:00 AM

Monday, April 29

Match 12 - Essequibo Jaguars vs Berbice Pirahnas, 09:30 PM

Tuesday, April 30

Match 13 - Demerara Pitbulls vs Berbice Caimans, 12:00 AM

Match 14 - Essequibo Anacondas vs Demerara Hawks, 09:30 PM

Wednesday, May 1

Match 15 - Essequibo Jaguars vs Demerara Hawks, 12:00 AM

Match 16 - Essequibo Jaguars vs Berbice Pirahnas, 09:30 PM

Thursday, May 2

Match 17 - Demerara Pitbulls vs Demerara Hawks, 12:00 AM

Match 18 - Demerara Pitbulls vs Berbice Caimans, 09:30 PM

Friday, May 3

Match 19 - Berbice Pirahnas vs Essequibo Anacondas, 12:00 AM

Match 20 - Essequibo Jaguars vs Berbice Caimans, 09:30 PM

Saturday, May 4

Match 21 - Demerara Pitbulls vs Essequibo Anacondas, 12:00 AM

Match 22 - Essequibo Anacondas vs Berbice Caimans, 07:00 PM

Match 23 - Berbice Pirahnas vs Demerara Hawks, 09:30 PM

Sunday, May 5

Match 24 - Essequibo Jaguars vs Essequibo Anacondas, 12:00 AM

Monday, May 6

Match 25 - Demerara Pitbulls vs Berbice Pirahnas, 09:30 PM

Tuesday, May 7

Match 26 - Berbice Caimans vs Demerara Hawks, 12:00 AM

Wednesday, May 8

Match 27 - Essequibo Anacondas vs Berbice Caimans, 09:30 PM

Thursday, May 9

Match 28 - Essequibo Jaguars vs Berbice Pirahnas, 12:00 AM

Match 29 - Demerara Pitbulls vs Berbice Caimans, 09:30 PM

Friday, May 10

Match 30 - Essequibo Anacondas vs Demerara Hawks, 12:00 AM

Saturday, May 11

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 09:30 PM

Sunday, May 12

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

3rd Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 09:30 PM

Monday, May 13

Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Guyana T10 Blast 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Guyana T10 Blast 2024: Full Squads

Essequibo Jaguars

Anthony Lim, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kandasammy Surujnarine, Kevin Kisten, Mavendra Dindyal, Shemroy Barrington, Ashmead Nedd, Leon Andrews, Nial Smith, Ricardo Adams, Zachary Jodah, Kemol Savory (c) &(wk), Carlos La Rose, Demetri Cameron, Joemal La Fleur, Seon Glasgow

Demerara Hawks

Garfield Benjamin, Rampertab Ramnauth, Tomanni Ceaser, Akshaya Persaud, Asraf Bodhoo, Richie Looknauth, Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, Sheldon Charles, Zeynul Ramsammy, Joshua Persaud (wk), Tevin Imlach (c) &(wk), David Williams, Isai Thorne, Neiland Cadogan, Totaram Bishue

Demerara Pitbulls

Damian Vantull, Jadon Campbell, Malcom Hubbard, Orin Gibson, Sachin Singh, Chris Barnwell, Hamel Lamb, Jeremiah Scott, Jonathan Rampersaud, Justin Sutton, Ronaldo Jeffery (wk), Floyd Joseph, Gulcharan Chulai, Junior Sinclair, Keon Sinclair, Leon Swamy

Berbice Caimans

Alex Algoo, Kevlon Anderson (c), Matthew Nandu, Navidra Persaud, Sylus Tyndall, Abdool Subhan, Devon Lord, Kevin Sinclair, Matthew Pattaya, Seon Hetmyer, Travis Persaud, Shahid Vieira (wk), Aryan Persaud, Bernard Bailey, Johnathan Van Lange, Romero Deonarine, Steven Sankar

Essequibo Anacondas

Abdul Ramsammy, Alvin Mohabir, Jonathan Foo, Quency Sampson, Raymond Perez, Anthony Adams (c), Joshua Jones, Kwesi Mickle, Qumar Torrington, Thaddeus Lovell, Ushardeva Balgobin, Avinash Persaud (wk), Kevon Boodie (wk), Bruce Vincent, Tulseeram Premnauth

Berbice Pirahnas

Darwin Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Rajendra Chandrika, Recardo Peters, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Garfield Phillips, Nigel Deodat, Suresh Dhanai, Rivaldo Phillips (wk), Shamar Yearwood (wk), Brandon Jaikaran, Haimant Singh, Jeremy Sandia, Ronaldo Renee, Ronsford Beaton, Trevon Stanishlus, Veerasammy Permaul (c)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback