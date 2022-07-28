"Haaye garmi" - Sanjana Ganesan comments as Jasprit Bumrah wows netizens with his latest Instagram post

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is currently holidaying with his wife Sanjana Ganesan in the United States of America (USA).

The ace pacer was last seen in action during the England tour where he starred with the ball and led India to important series wins in the white-ball leg. He picked up 10 wickets in three white-ball games, including figures of 6/19 in the first ODI at Edgbaston.

Bumrah recently shared a picture from his holiday on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the picture as:

"On the move 🛩."

However, Bumrah's wife Sanjana stole the show with an epic comment on the post. Commenting on the picture, she wrote:

"Haaye garmi 🔥😍."

The picture went viral on social media with almost one lakh likes and was shared multiple times.

Jasprit Bumrah rested from the entire West Indies tour

After grueling action in England, Bumrah was rested for the entire tour of the West Indies along with talismanic batter Virat Kohli.

After a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series, India will lock horns with Nicholas Pooran and Co. in a five-match T20I series, which will get underway on Friday (July 29). Trinidad will host the first game of the series before the base shifts to St Kitts for the next two games. Lauderhill in Florida, USA, will host the final two games of the series.

BCCI @BCCI



The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29.



#WIvIND #TeamIndia The T20I squad members have arrived here in TrinidadThe 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29. The T20I squad members have arrived here in Trinidad 👋 The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29.#WIvIND #TeamIndia https://t.co/pZLECGOtUu

While regular captain Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have joined the squad ahead of the T20Is, Bumrah has been rested for the entire tour given that India have a packed schedule going forward, including the ICC T20 World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to skip three ODI games against Zimbabwe, starting next month. He is expected to return when the Men in Blue gear up for the Asia Cup in the UAE next month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far