Hampshire vs Somerset, Vitality T20 Blast prediction: Who will win today’s Semi-final 2?

Hampshire and Somerset will face each other in the second semi-final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 on Friday, July 15. Edgbaston will be the venue for this crucial clash.

Hampshire finished fourth in the South Group with 18 points. They have won nine out of their 14 matches, facing defeat on five occasions. The side registered a massive 104-run win over Warwickshire in the second quarter-final.

They posted a competitive total of 186/6 batting first, with Ben McDermott, Joe Weatherley and James Vince making significant contributions. They then bowled Warwickshire out for just 82 runs. James Fuller picked up four wickets while Nathan Ellis picked up three.

It was a stunning all-round performance and they will want to repeat the same in the semi-final clash as well.

Somerset, on the other hand, finished second in the South Group, winning 10 out of their 14 games and gathering 20 points. They registered a mammoth 191-run win over Derbyshire in the fourth quarter-final.

Tom Banton (73) and Rilee Rossouw (93) made vital contributions as they put up a mammoth total of 265/5 on the board batting first. Derbyshire succumbed under pressure and were bundled out for just 74, with Ben Green and Peter Siddle picking up three wickets each.

Somerset also enjoyed a spectacular all-round outing in their last match and will be confident ahead of this clash. This promises to be a well-contested battle for a place in the final.

Can Hampshire (HAM) beat Somerset (SOM)?

Hampshire are unbeaten in their last five fixtures and will carry plenty of momentum into this match. They beat Warwickshire in the quarter-finals by a big margin as well.

Somerset, on the other hand, have won four out of their last five matches. They are currently on a four-match winning streak and registered a thumping win over Derbyshire in their quarter-final match.

Looking at the head-to-head record between the two sides, it has been a pretty even affair. Out of the last five matches, Hampshire have managed to win two while Somerset have won three. Hence, fans can expect an even battle as the two sides face off in the quarter-final encounter.

Somerset finished in a higher position in the table as compared to their opponents. They are expected to win this match and seal their spot in the final of the T20 Blast 2022.

Prediction: Somerset to win this fixture.

