Hampshire vs Worcestershire, Quarter Final 2: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Hampshire and Worcestershire lock horns in the Quarter-Final 2 of the Royal London One Day Cup at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Hampshire enters this game on the back of a commendable run during the league stage. Their second-place finish in Group A, propelled by seven wins in eight games, showcases their exceptional form and consistency. Notably, their nerve-wracking victory against Kent in the preceding fixture, secured by a mere three wickets, injects them with a surge of confidence.

Hampshire's batting line-up has been firing, and their ability to navigate pressure situations could be a defining factor in this game.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, earned their place in the quarter-final by securing the third spot in Group B. With six wins out of eight matches, they have showcased their mettle as a well-rounded unit. A resounding eight-wicket triumph against Sussex in their recent outing underscored their capacity to dominate and seize control of the game. With a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents, Worcestershire's arsenal appears poised to unleash a competitive challenge in this quarter-final.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Worcestershire, Quarter-Final 2

Date and Time: August 27, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl's pitch is anticipated to provide a balanced contest between the bat and the ball. The initial phase of the match could see a bit of movement for the seamers.

This early assistance might encourage the bowlers to exploit any lateral movement on offer and claim crucial breakthroughs. Batters, however, will need to exercise vigilance in the early overs, gradually building their innings.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 19°C. The precipitation probability stands at a mere 20%, indicating minimal chances of rain that could potentially interrupt the game. Wind speed is predicted to be around 19 km/h, which could have a subtle effect on ball movement.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Probable Xl

Hampshire

Probable Xl

Fletcha Middleton, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Nick Gubbins(C), Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Mason Crane, Dominic Kelly, Edward Vaughan Jack

Worcestershire

Probable Xl

Jake Libby (c), Azhar Ali, Rob Jones, Kashif Ali, Gareth Roderick, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Logan van Beek, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Dillon Pennington

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Prediction

Both Hampshire and Worcestershire have showcased their capabilities and resilience through their respective journeys.

Hampshire's consistency and the spirit of fighting through pressure situations make them slight favorites. However, Worcestershire's penchant for delivering impactful performances and seizing pivotal moments cannot be underestimated.

Prediction: Hampshire to win the match

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: England Cricket Board’s website and app.