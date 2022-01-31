"Happy birthday champ" - Twiteratti wishes Ruturaj Gaikwad on his 25th birthday

Young batting prodigy Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his 25th birthday today (January 31).
Since making an impression in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy to winning the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings as the highest run-scorer in 2021, Ruturaj has come up the ranks quickly.
Gaikwad's fans and his teammates, including the likes of former India cricketer Suresh Raina, have flooded social media with birthday wishes.
Ruturaj, who has been on a run-scoring spree, will next be seen in action during the limited-overs series against West Indies this month. India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Kieron Pollard & Co.
The T20Is will kick off in Ahmedabad on February 6 while the ODIs will be played in Kolkata.
"Changes are really absurd" - Saba Karim on Ruturaj Gaikwad's exclusion from T20I squad
The All India Selection Committee, chaired by former cricketer Chetan Sharma, has left Ruturaj out of the three-match T20I series. The decision comes as a surprise after his recent form with the bat.
Former India selector and cricketer Saba Karim has also called the move 'absurd', stating he was initially picked in the side for his T20 performances. Speaking on his YouTube podcast Khelniti, Karim said:
“Ruturaj is not part of the T20 team but has been included in ODIs. He was chosen for international cricket on the basis of his T20 performances. So a couple of changes are really absurd. Hopefully, we get a settled combination soon because there is not much time left (for the World Cup)."
India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.