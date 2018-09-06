Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Harbhajan Singh condemns the selection committee for not favouring Mayank Agarwal for Asia Cup squad

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
554   //    06 Sep 2018, 19:35 IST

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International
Harbhajan Singh is one of the many people who have not been satisfied with the squad

What's the story

With the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup announced, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) and the selectors have already started receiving a lot of backlash, given that they have failed to impress a major number of fans with the picks they have made (or not made).

And according to latest reports, Harbhajan Singh is one of the many people who have not been satisfied with the squad. In his case, Harbhajan is most displeased about youngster Mayank Agarwal having not made the cut.

In case you didn't know...

It was last week that the BCCi published the list of cricketers who will be boarding the flight to UAE, where the event will take place from September 15th. Skipper Virat Kohli has been allowed rest, and Rohit will lead the side in his absence.

The entire squad is as follows: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, and K Khaleel Ahmed.

Rayudu, Manish, and Jadhav are some of the most noted comebacks, whereas the likes of Rahane and Raina could not find spots for themselves. Khaleel Ahmed has been called up with the side for the first-ever time as well.

The heart of the matter

Mayank Agarwal has been in some really sublime form over the past few months, having scored heavily for Karnataka in the inter-state domestic competitions and for India-A in both foreign tours as well as in home conditions.

It was hence widely expected that he will be a part of the team, but the selection committee led by MSK Prasad had other ideas – despite Prasad himself having recently said that the cricketer is now a step away from making a cut to the Indian side.

Apparently, Harbhajan Singh found the eventual decision unfair, as he took to Twitter to question the selection policy:

Agarwal has been in some fine nick of late, most recently smashing a fine hundred against the Australia-A side in the recently concluded quadrangular series.

What's next

The side will face off against five other Asian sides including Sri Lanka and Pakistan, with the aim of defending the "Asian Champions" throne from the tournament that was last conducted in 2016.

With Virat Kohli resting and the competition being held in relatively-unknown UAE pitches, the competition may have been thrown open wider as well.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Karnataka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mayank Agarwal
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
4 Players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Asia...
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 Indian players who should be...
RELATED STORY
2 players who missed on a spot in India's Asia Cup squad
RELATED STORY
India probable squad for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
5 players who missed out from India's Asia Cup 2018 squad
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who can earn a call-up to Asia Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's second string team that can win...
RELATED STORY
5 important points about the Indian squad for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
India's predicted second-string squad for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
4 players who need to perform in the Asia Cup for staying...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us