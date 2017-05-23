Harbhajan Singh suggests Zaheer Khan’s name for India’s fast bowling coach role

A previous deal had fallen out last year because the BCCI was unwilling to pay Zaheer Khan the amount he asked to be India's bowling coach.

Harbhajan and Zaheer played for India together for the most part of the 2000s

What’s the story?

He might have retired from international cricket a couple of years back, but Zaheer Khan’s involvement in this IPL, both as a player and mentor, has been welcomed by his peers and has given a touch of nostalgia to Team India fans.

His former teammate Harbhajan Singh has stated that the left-armer is the right choice to be India’s fast bowling coach, a position that has been lying vacant for a year now. The statement comes just after a report emerged that the Indian team management, led by Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, has been pushing for a new bowling coach.

In case you didn’t know…

The BCCI chose Kumble as India’s head coach last June but did not name a replacement for the outgoing Bharat Arun for the job to assist India’s pacers. The team has also been pushing the CoA (Council of Administrators) to promote Sanjay Bangar, India’s batting coach, to the role of assistant coach, and bump his pay to Rs. 3-4 crore.

The heart of the matter

Harbhajan Singh, who was part of the Mumbai Indians’ triumphant IPL campaign, tweeted in support of Zaheer Khan for the role, especially because of the way he has captained a bunch of youngsters in the IPL.

@ImZaheer would be the best option for indian fast bowling coach in my opinion..Great mind #Greatfella — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2017

Terming Zak to be a ‘great mind’, Harbhajan’s opinion was seconded by the likes of Harsha Bhogle, who said that the Indian team is now ready for home-bred coaches.

The World Cup winner was close to getting signed up as India’s bowling coach in November last year, but a mismatch in the financial expectations for the same forced the BCCI to shelve the deal. Zaheer demanded Rs. 4 crores for 100 days of service, a sum that the BCCI was unwilling to pay.

What’s next?

Kohli and Kumble’s demands, coupled with suggestions from Harbhajan, will prompt the CoA to have discussions about the possibilities of roping in the 38-year-old as a coach in the Indian setup, more so because Zaheer doesn’t actively play competitive cricket and will be available for a full-time role.

Author’s Take

Since a previous deal has already fallen out, the BCCI will have to come up with a better offer to rope in the 92-Test veteran. That said, Zaheer will be a perfect fit for the role, especially at this point where the Indian team has seen the emergence of a young crop of pacers with a plethora of skills at their disposal. A sharp mind and years of experience are Zaheer’s biggest plusses, so is the rapport that he shares with the youngsters and the amount of respect that he garners for his colossal contribution to Indian cricket.

