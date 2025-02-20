Hardik Pandya current form: How has he performed in his last 10 matches before 2025 Champions Trophy?

Performing the role of the third seamer, Hardik Pandya will have a crucial role in lending balance to Team India's XI throughout the 2025 Champions Trophy. The pacer will be appearing in the tournament for the second time after having played in the 2017 edition.

Pandya was part of India's playing XI in the three ODIs against England ahead of the ICC event. With the bat in hand, Pandya scored 36 runs in three innings at an average of 18.00 and a strike rate of 171.42. He also chipped in with three wickets, with his series best of 2/38 coming in the third ODI in Ahmedabad, as India won the series 3-0.

The 31-year-old also played in the T20I series against England. In the five T20Is, he scored 112 runs with a best of 53* in the fourth game. He also picked up five wickets, as India won the series 4-1.

The Mumbai Indians' skipper was a part of the Baroda team that played in the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Baroda's last two games against Madhya Pradesh and Delhi were also a part of his last 10 games across formats. In the two games, he picked up a wicket each and scored 10 runs against Madhya Pradesh, with Baroda bowing out in the group stage.

How did Hardik Pandya perform in the 2017 Champions Trophy?

Hardik Pandya was a part of the team for the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy. He scored 105 runs in the five games he played, with his best score being 76 runs off 46 balls in the final, where India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan by 180 runs. Pandya also picked up four wickets in the five matches.

This will be the second time Hardik Pandya will be playing in the tournament. With the two-time champions thin in the bowling department, he will be expected to have a role with the ball and contribute with the bat as well.

