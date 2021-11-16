"Hardik Pandya is the 'Kangana Ranaut' of cricket" - Fans slam all-rounder for his recent controversies

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been at the center of multiple controversies of late. Last week, an FIR was lodged against Pandya by Rehnuma Bhati, the wife of Riyaz Bhati, who is allegedly a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim.
Hardik Pandya and Munaf Patel, former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla, and Prithviraj Kothari's names were also present in that FIR, which included molestation charges.
When Hardik Pandya returned to India yesterday from Dubai, reports emerged that Mumbai airport customs officers confiscated two watches worth five crores from him. It was because Hardik Pandya could not produce the invoice for them.
Fans noticed all this and took to Twitter to slam him for being the center of multiple controversies. They also pointed to the dip in his performances on the cricket field and were disappointed with his tendency to get into trouble for non-cricketing actions regularly.
Fans slam Hardik Pandya for his recent controversies
All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded: Hardik Pandya
After several reports began circulating on social media, Hardik Pandya issued an official statement clarifying the controversy surrounding the confiscation of his watches.
Hardik Pandya revealed that he did not break or try to break any law and asserted that he extended full support to the customs officers. Hardik Pandya's official statement read:
"I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty. Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport and I would like to clarify about what transpired."
He added:
"The cost of the watch is approximately ₹ 1.5 crore and not ₹ 5 crores as per the rumors floating around on social media. I'm a law-abiding citizen of the country and I respect all government agencies. I've received all the cooperation from the Mumbai customs department and I've assured my full cooperation to them and will provide them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared. All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded."
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Selectors dropped Hardik Pandya from the Indian T20I squad for the 3-match series against New Zealand at home as he had a poor run in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Exciting KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has been given a chance in his absence.