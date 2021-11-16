×
"Hardik Pandya is the 'Kangana Ranaut' of cricket" - Fans slam all-rounder for his recent controversies

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Nov 16, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been at the center of multiple controversies of late. Last week, an FIR was lodged against Pandya by Rehnuma Bhati, the wife of Riyaz Bhati, who is allegedly a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim.

Hardik Pandya and Munaf Patel, former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla, and Prithviraj Kothari's names were also present in that FIR, which included molestation charges.

When Hardik Pandya returned to India yesterday from Dubai, reports emerged that Mumbai airport customs officers confiscated two watches worth five crores from him. It was because Hardik Pandya could not produce the invoice for them.

Fans noticed all this and took to Twitter to slam him for being the center of multiple controversies. They also pointed to the dip in his performances on the cricket field and were disappointed with his tendency to get into trouble for non-cricketing actions regularly.

Fans slam Hardik Pandya for his recent controversies

This man #HardikPandya has turned out to he the biggest joke in the history of Indian Cricket.All style and no substance.Shameless Pandya https://t.co/n5bYPeLre9
Is he just playing cricket for money or pride? Is he just playing cricket for modelling role or time pass?World Cup or Vacation Tour?How many matches he has won for India till date? Why is too much focus on him as if India doesn't have any allrounders?#HardikPandya #BCCI
1.5 Crore Gift to #HardikPandya ! For what? Loosing matches against Pakistan and New Zealand miserably & hits hard against minions. This is classic D-company playbook move in cricket fixing. Win some. lose some @ICC @cbi @BCCI investigate fixing angle on @hardikpandya7
#HardikPandya if you are going through bad time then time of the most expensive watch can't even look it better! https://t.co/0I64cIb8Uv
#HardikPandyaWhenever Pandya brother come at airport , Officer - ghadee kaha hai https://t.co/A9TCUNMkSa
@ANI In search of gold we found "wrist watches".#Hardikpandya
How can an ordinary cricketer, who has played hardly for 3-4 years for India afford watches costing 5Cr.🤔V.V.S Laxman ne apne poore career main nahi kamaye hoge 5cr😂😂😂 #HardikPandya
His watches are more valuable than he himself.#HardikPandya
I am waiting for a day when #HardikPandya will be in news for any right reasons!!
Total prize money won by Australia in ICC World cup finals = ~INR 12 Cr.Money Hardik Pandya spent on watches = ~INR 5 Cr.Justin Langer be like - WTF??🤣#HardikPandya #PandyaStore #hardik @BCCI@ICC @FauxJLanger#Australia #AusVsNZ #AUSvNZ https://t.co/s9uxyjtH1Q
#HardikPandya fans right now - https://t.co/maG8BycllT
Indians to #HardikPandya right now - https://t.co/6blJmipQMq
Logon ko laga Hardik Kapil Dev ki original copy hai par vo to Ranveer ki sasti copy nikla !#HardikPandya #IndianCricketTeam #INDvNAM https://t.co/BBThwzumgM
What we ordered online vs what we get actually #JimmyNeesham #HardikPandya https://t.co/tf7mkvekqr
Smuggler #HardikPandya.
Chalo Kuch to le k aaya , Cup to la nahi paye #HardikPandya
Another marketing stunt !#HardikPandya
He is “Kangana Ranaut”of Cricket #HardikPandya
#HardikPandya right Now to custom Department https://t.co/sv6UZqieMn
@hardikpandya7 BCCI to Hardik pandya after this #Metoo controversy now ... #HardikPandya #rajivshukla https://t.co/WQmx0uQJQO

All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded: Hardik Pandya

After several reports began circulating on social media, Hardik Pandya issued an official statement clarifying the controversy surrounding the confiscation of his watches.

Hardik Pandya revealed that he did not break or try to break any law and asserted that he extended full support to the customs officers. Hardik Pandya's official statement read:

"I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty. Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport and I would like to clarify about what transpired."

He added:

"The cost of the watch is approximately ₹ 1.5 crore and not ₹ 5 crores as per the rumors floating around on social media. I'm a law-abiding citizen of the country and I respect all government agencies. I've received all the cooperation from the Mumbai customs department and I've assured my full cooperation to them and will provide them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared. All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded."
https://t.co/k9Qv0UnmyS

Selectors dropped Hardik Pandya from the Indian T20I squad for the 3-match series against New Zealand at home as he had a poor run in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Exciting KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has been given a chance in his absence.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
