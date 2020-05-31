×
Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic expecting first child

  • The Indian cricket star took to Instagram to announce the good news of Natasha Stankovic expecting.
  • Hardik Pandya got engaged to actor Natasa Stankovic this New Year's Day.
Aakash Arya
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 31 May 2020, 20:54 IST

Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced today that he and fiancee Natasha Stankovic are expecting their first child.

Both Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news of becoming a father soon. Natasha Stankovic also posted the same picture on Instagram with a similar caption.

The news was followed by several congratulatory messages that included Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri, former Indian pacer Munaf Patel and many more. Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic posted a video of their engagement on January 1. of 2020.

He wrote on his Instagram:


"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled about this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal Pandya also congratulated the couple and wrote on his Instagram:


"Congratulations HP and Nats!! We're so, so happy for you guys. We can't wait to welcome the baby to the family."

Hardik Pandya got engaged to Natasa Stankovic in January

Hardik Pandya got engaged to actor Natasa Stankovic this New Year's Day

Hardik Pandya surprised one and all when he announced a surprise engagement to model-actor Natasha Stankovic on New Year's Day.

The news not only surprised Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic's fans, but also his Pandya's father who had no clue about his son's plans.

Hardik Pandya's father went on record to reveal that his son and Natasha Stankovic's Dubai vacation plans were known to all but he had no idea that they will end up getting engaged.

Praising his daughter-in-law as a brilliant human being, Pandya's father had said:


"Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged."
Published 31 May 2020, 20:54 IST
