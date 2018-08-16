"Hardik Pandya not a Test all-rounder yet" says Michael Holding

Raina Singh 16 Aug 2018, 23:23 IST

Hardik Pandya's role in the Indian Test team has come under the scanner after his lackluster show in the ongoing Test series against England. Pandya has taken huge strides in International cricket in the last year and was roped in the Indian Test side in search of a fast-bowling all-rounder.

Even though the 24-year-old has performed well at times but he has lacked consistency. Michael Holding, the West Indian great, feels Hardik Pandya is not a Test all-rounder yet.

Holding is not impressed with Pandya's bowling ability

Questioning India's strategy of including Pandya in the playing XI Holding has said

"The [Indian] attack has not been the right balance. Apparently they are playing Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder to help out with the bowling. When he bowls he isn't as effective as he should be.

If he was a good batsman, if he was getting runs - 60s, 70s, not even regular hundreds - at the number at which he bats and then he bowls and gets two or three wickets, happy, hallelujah. Happy with that. But he is not getting the amount of runs that can then allow him to get a wicket or two in the Test match. That doesn't work."

Pandya has played some flashy innings for the Indian team but his batting technique has been exposed in South Africa and England. He hasn't contributed with the ball either. The Baroda all-rounder has taken only 10 wickets in the 9 Tests he has played for India.

Talking about Pandya's pedigree as a Test bowler, Holding stated "I don't think he does a lot with the ball. That is number one. He is not consistent. He does not have the control that puts batsmen under pressure constantly.

He will bowl a couple of good deliveries, yes, but you need to have the control to put batsmen under pressure consistently. And he doesn't have that. If you are going to be a frontline bowler anywhere in the world, if you are going to be someone that your captain can rely on, that can throw you the ball and expect you to get wickets and expect you to have control, he is not really the man in my opinion."

Pandya has taken only 10 wickets in his Test career

Holding also felt that the Indian team management should reconsider their decision of playing Pandya as the third seamer in the side.

When asked about Pandya's selection in the side for the Third Test, Holding said:

"Not if I have someone else who is fit. If there is no one else, sure you have to play him. If there is someone else that is a specialist batsman or specialist bowler I will certainly prefer that.

There must be someone that can bat better if they want a batsman, there must be someone who can bowl better if they want a bowler. But it seems as if they are trying to fill two spots with one person. He is not there yet."

Talking about Hardik Pandya's comparison with Kapil Dev, the West Indies legend said:

"I am not going to tell anyone that he won't be there because he is a young man. But he is not there yet. I heard a mention, when I was working in South Africa: 'he is the next Kapil Dev'.

I ain't going to tell anybody he's not going to be the next Kapil Dev, but he is nowhere near there yet. And they need to find someone who can contribute a lot more to this team right now."

Hardik Pandya has a lot to offer as an all-rounder and has shown signs of developing into a good Test all-rounder.

But for that to happen he will need to keep working hard. Pandya will need to tighten up his technique which, at the moment, seems inadequate to sustain in overseas conditions and he will need to bowl with consistency and control to take more wickets in Test cricket. Pandya is a 'work in progress' as far as Test cricket is concerned.