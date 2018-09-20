Hardik Pandya ruled out of Asia Cup, replacement named

Hardik Pandya suffered a lower back injury during the match against Pakistan

What's the story?

In India's match against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya suffered an unknown injury during his fifth over of bowling and was carried off the field. Later in the evening, BCCI clarified that the all-rounder has suffered an acute lower back injury. A day after the match, the selection committee has ruled him out of the tournament and Deepak Chahar will be sent as a replacement.

In case you didn't know

Deepak Chahar was a key player for the IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. The young bowler from Rajasthan has not picked up 10 wickets in the tournament but has also contributed in the crucial qualifier match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As a result of his performances in the IPL, he was included in the India A squad which faced England Lions and West Indies A in England. Chahar did justice to his selection and ended as the leading wicket-taker for India A.

Jasprit Bumrah's injury before the India-England T20i series resulted in Deepak Chahar's selection to the team. Chahar got his opportunity in the third T20I but did not have a great debut as he ended with the figures of 44-1 in 4 overs.

Now, another injury to a player in the first squad resulted in a call-up for Deepak Chahar. After not being able to utilise his first opportunity in England, he will look to make the most of any chances that he might get in the Asia Cup.

Heart of the matter

India has not only named a replacement for Hardik Pandya but there were two more replacement made to the squad. Axar Patel who did not feature in the tournament so far will be flying back home due to a thumb injury and Ravindra Jadeja was announced as the replacement.

The third and final player to get replaced was Shardul Thakur who will not be tournament due to a groin injury. Siddarth Kaul was announced as a like for like replacement for Thakur.

Final say

The news of so many injuries after just two matches is a reason to worry for India. Especially, the injury to Hardik Pandya is the most important injury to ponder over as it changes the dynamics of the Indian squad. The Indian team management has to handle the players better in the future if they want to avoid such injuries at crucial times.