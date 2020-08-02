'Hardik Pandya not in top 10 rankings in any format of the game': Irfan Pathan highlights importance of a match-winning all-rounder for India

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has stated that Hardik Pandya is not among the top 10 all-rounders in the world on the basis of the ICC rankings of each format. He added that Pandya would have to work hard to become a match-winner for India.

Hardik Pandya has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career but Pathan believes that it is just not enough for him to reach the levels of someone like Ben Stokes.

Speaking about Hardik Pandya to cricket.com, Pathan said:

"Unfortunately, Hardik Pandya is not there in the top 10 (on the rankings) in any format of the game. He has the potential; there is no doubt about it. But what I’m saying is that if we have an all-rounder with that kind of calibre who wins matches, Indian cricket will be invincible."

I wish for Team India to have an all-rounder who wins games: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan feels Hardik Pandya has a long way to go to reach Ben Stoke's level

Irfan Pathan believes that a player like Ben Stokes is a true match-winner for any team because he has proven time and again that he can bail his team out of any tough situation. Stokes played a crucial knock in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand under immense pressure but still managed to help England win their maiden ODI World Cup crown.

Even in the longest format of the game, Stokes has been a fantastic asset for his side. England were 0-1 down in the Ashes, and Australia seemed all but certain to win the third Test at Headingley. However, Ben Stokes played a magical innings of 135 and helped England chase down the target of 359 in the fourth innings by one wicket.

Pathan said:

“Ben Stokes has become the number one all-rounder in the world by winning matches for England. What I wish for Team India is to have an all-rounder who wins games for India.”

Pathan believes that if India can find that one missing piece in the jigsaw puzzle, which is a genuine all-rounder, they will become a force to be reckoned with.