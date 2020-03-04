Hardik Pandya upbeat after scoring 39-ball 105

Hardik Pandya scored 105 runs off just 39 balls to help Reliance 1 post 252-5 in their 20 overs

Hardik Pandya made a sensational comeback to cricket as he scored 105 runs off just 39 balls while playing for Reliance 1 against CAG in the DY Patil T20 Cup at the Reliance Corporate Park. Pandya's 105 included eight fours and ten huge sixes and the 26-year-old was looking in good shape and form.

Pandya had undergone a back surgery about six months ago and had been recovering from it ever since. After not being able to recover and prove his fitness in time for India A's tour of New Zealand (as well as India's tour of New Zealand), he will be hopeful of making the cut to India's ODI squad against South Africa.

"It's fantastic (platform) for someone like me. I have been away for almost six months. This is my second game after a long time," Pandya told reporters after the game.

"For me it is a good platform to see where I am currently and test my body. I am really happy with the way things have gone," he further added.

In the first game, Pandya managed to score 38 off 25 balls to help his team post a fighting total. With the Indian team missing a genuine all-rounder in their ranks, the team management will be absolutely happy with his performance in the two games and will look to have him on board soon.

"If it's there in my arc, I just back myself and go for it. Most of the time, it comes out pretty well. There is no plan that I am going to go out there and smash it," Pandya revealed.

India are set to play three ODIs versus South Africa beginning from March 12 at Dharamsala. Fresh from a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, the arrival of Hardik Pandya will serve as a massive boost for team India.