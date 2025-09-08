Team India has boasted some of the all-time greats with the bat in the shortest format. While most of the decorated batters batted at the top, the Men in Blue's fortunes changed for the better when they had bona fide finishers in the side.

Among others, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni have been the most successful at playing the role of a finisher in the IPL and T20Is. Batting lower in the order, the duo have often had little to gain in terms of individual numbers but much to lose, given the high-pressure situations encountered in the end overs.

Yet, Hardik and Dhoni have come through more often than not, helping India win two T20 World Cup titles in 2007 and 2024. The duo has also led India admirably in the T20I format, combining for 51 wins in 88 outings.

While Hardik continues to grow from strength to strength with 114 T20I games under his belt, Dhoni finished his illustrious career with 98 T20Is.

That said, who between Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni did it better with the bat at the same stage (98 T20Is)?

Let us find out by deep-diving into their batting numbers after 98 T20Is.

Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni - comparing their batting stats after 98 T20Is

Overall Numbers

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni played predominantly in different eras of T20 cricket at the international level. The latter started his T20I career when the format was still finding its way, and finished when it had become the go-to option for most fans.

Meanwhile, Hardik began his T20I career in 2016 when scores were growing by the day and played his 98th T20I (Dhoni's number of matches) during last year's World Cup.

To start with, let us look at the duo's overall quantitative batting numbers after 98 T20Is.

Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni - Overall Numbers

Batting in the lower middle-order, Dhoni and Hardik were often left with fewer deliveries to make an impact, resulting in fewer big scores. Yet, the latter has twice as many half-centuries as his predecessor in 10 fewer innings.

However, Dhoni has considerably more runs in his 10 extra innings after 98 T20Is.

Edge: Tie

Impact Numbers

If impact numbers like average and strike rate normally take precedence over total runs in judging any batter in T20s, the value becomes considerably higher when it comes to finishers. A 15-ball 30 is almost always more valuable than a 40-ball 50 in T20s, especially when batting down the order.

On that note, let us look at how Hardik and Dhoni fare when it comes to impact numbers after 98 T20Is.

Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni - Impact Numbers

Drawing any inferences from Hardik and Dhoni's impact numbers in T20Is is highly subjective, depending on what is valued more between average and strike rate. As the table above clearly indicates, Dhoni boasts a much higher average, while Hardik has the more impressive strike rate.

It is a question of preferences between a 30-ball 37 (Dhoni) and a 19-ball 27 (Hardik).

While their overall impact numbers may be too close to call one way or the other, the numbers in team successes are more one-way traffic in favor of Dhoni. The former wicketkeeper averages almost 12 more than Hardik, while his strike rate is only six lower (143.62 to 149.60).

Edge: MS Dhoni

Batting numbers as captains and in World Cups

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni have played in several T20 World Cups, including winning a title each. The duo has also led India in T20Is with excellent team results.

Yet, how they fared with the bat in these specific high-pressure circumstances should reveal much about their T20I exploits.

Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni - Captaincy and World Cup numbers

Clearly, Dhoni breaks the contest open with his numbers as captain and in World Cups after 98 T20Is. The legendary gloveman averages more than Hardik as captain and in World Cups.

Yet, Hardik has scored at a considerably better strike rate in T20 World Cups, while their strike rates are similar when leading Team India.

Edge: MS Dhoni

Winner: MS Dhoni

