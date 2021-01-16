Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf to take no further part in the ongoing BBL

Melbourne Stars fast bowler Haris Rauf will miss the rest of the ongoing BBL campaign after receiving a call up to the Pakistan national team. The speedster has been named in Pakistan's Test squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa.

The first Test of the two-match series starts from January 26 in Karachi, and the hosts will enter a bio-secure bubble from Tuesday. Haris Rauf is expected to depart on the weekend, meaning he will miss Sunday's derby game against the Melbourne Renegades.

Delighted and determined for my selection in test squad for the Team 💚Green against RSA. IA will live upto the expectations of management.

Dreams do come true & i am really excited to represent Pakistan in Test cricket.

All thanks to the Almighty Allah. pic.twitter.com/7SE86eGGrk — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) January 15, 2021

Haris Rauf's performance in the ongoing BBL

Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf has played just three games in the present campaign, and hasn't performed as he did in last season's BBL, where he set the stage on fire. The right-arm seamer has bowled just six overs in the three games, picking up a solitary wicket and conceding 68 runs.

Haris Rauf picked up 15 wickets in last season's BBL and helped the Melbourne Stars to reach the final, where they eventually lost to Sydney Sixers. Following the 27-year-old's departure, Team Green only have one overseas player at their disposal - Andre Fletcher.

The Stars, who recently earned a thumping win over Adelaide Strikers, are currently fourth in the BBL points table.

Nathan Coulter-Nile recovers from his injury

Nathan Coulter-Nile (left)

Advertisement

It's not all doom and gloom for the Melbourne Stars as they are set to be boosted by Australian international Nathan Coulter-Nile's return. The pacer missed the last few games due to an injury.

Coulter-Nile's last appearance was against Sydney Sixers on Boxing Day. He couldn't complete his quota of four overs in that game, and Glenn Maxwell failed to defend 20 runs in the last over, which was expected to be bowled by the fast bowler.

Coulter-Nile is going to be part of the squad for Sunday's derby game against the Renegades.