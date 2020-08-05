Harmanpreet Kaur gearing up for the Women's T20 Challenge

Indian women's cricket team member Harmanpreet Kaur believes that the Women's T20 Challenge would be the perfect beginning to their preparation for the 2021 Women's World Cup. The Women's T20 Challenge is slated to run parallel to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is set to be hosted in the UAE.

The Indian women's cricket team was last in action during the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup and T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes that if the COVID-19 pandemic does not play spoilsport, the Women's T20 Challenge will help them get back into the groove.

Indian women's cricket team were the runners-up in the last edition of the Women's ODI World Cup in England in 2017 and this time they would be looking to go one step further.

Harmanpreet Kaur is really excited about the Women's T20 challenge happening and is looking forward to it.

"The T20 challenge in Dubai provides us the perfect opportunity to resume and kick start our preparations. I am sure we will continue from where we left off earlier this year. It is fantastic news. As cricketers we haven’t played since the World Cup (T20 2020). We are raring to get back in action," Harmanpreet Kaur said at the launch of WTF Sports, a fantasy gaming app.

I will miss playing in the WBBL: Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur in the WBBL for the Sydney Thunder

Harmanpreet Kaur was the first Indian player to feature in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia in 2016 and has been a regular participant ever since. However, with the Women's T20 Challenge scheduled around the same time this year, Harmanpreet Kaur along with many other Indian women's cricketers will have to miss out on playing the WBBL.

“The WBBL has always been a premier domestic competition worldwide, and I will definitely miss not being part of it,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.

While the BCCI is being criticized for not taking women's cricket in India seriously and not taking sincere and quick steps to schedule a full-fledged women's IPL, Harmanpreet Kaur believes that the board will make the right decisions and that a women's IPL would eventually come to fruition.

The Women's T20 challenge will be a four-match tournament, which would include three teams. The tournament is set to be played from November 1st to November 10th in the UAE.