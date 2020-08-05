Harmanpreet Kaur hopes Indian women's team gets selectors soon

The Indian women’s cricket team has been without a selection panel since January this year, when the five-member Hemlata Kala-led panel finished its term. Addditionally, there has been no update on when a selection panel will be formed next. However, Indian women’s team member Harmanpreet Kaur is hopeful that a panel of selectors will be formed soon.

"While it is important to have selectors, I hope we will have them in due course of time. I feel the women's game has grown tremendously over the last few years and we showed great character and resilience to reach the final. It has only motivated us to go one better next time,” Harmanpreet Kaur told TOI.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be playing in Dubai for the first time

Harmanpreet Kaur also spoke about the Women's T20 Challenge which will be held in the UAE alongside the Indian Premier League. Along with the Women's T20 Challenge, two more international series in October have been planned.

Harmanpreet Kaur added that this would be the first time she would be playing in Dubai and thanked BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for helping women’s cricket grow.

“I'm excited about the tournament because this is the first time we'll be playing in Dubai. I had questions like how the wickets were there. As a batter, we need to think about these things. We need to play on our strengths, because if you don't play to your strengths, then your natural game doesn't come out. I hope that we grab this opportunity. I hope we get to entertain everybody. Sourav sir is considering every opportunity for us and whatever he is doing for women's cricket is remarkable,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.

The Women’s T20 Challenge is likely to be held between November 1st and 10th. The Indian women's cricket team is also likely to play two full-fledged series against South Africa and West Indies.