Lack of application, poor strategy cloud Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's hopes of elusive World Cup glory

The India Women's cricket team went into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as one of the top contenders. Although the Women in Blue have never won an ICC event till date, the fact that they are playing the mega event at home [except the game against Pakistan] gave them an added advantage. However, looking at India Women's performance after their first three games, things are not looking bright.

Harmanpreet Kaur and co. began their Women's World Cup 2025 campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka [DLS method] in Guwahati in the tournament opener. They followed it up with an 88-run triumph over Pakistan in Colombo. On paper, both wins seemed comprehensive, but they did hint that India could crumble against tougher opponents, which is exactly what happened against South Africa.

Like in the matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, India lost their way and recovered, only to concede the game this time. The Proteas were put on the back foot a few times by India in Visakhapatnam, but emerged victorious by thriving under intense pressure as their experienced hands delivered the goods. The three-wicket defeat also exposed India's lack of application and poor strategy.

Hat-trick of batting failures for India Women

The biggest disappointment for India Women in the Women's World Cup 2025 so far has been the lackluster performance of the batters - in not one or two games, but three matches in a row. Against Sri Lanka, they went from 81-1 to 124-6 before the lower order lifted them. It was a similar story in the next two games. While they eased past Pakistan, South Africa made them pay for their follies.

A shocking statistic that makes a big statement about India Women's lack of application with the willow is that none of the top five batters have scored a half-century so far. And we are not talking about rookies here. India's top five line-up goes as follows - Pratika Rawal (20 ODIs), Smriti Mandhana (111 ODIs), Harleen Deol (33 ODIs), Harmanpreet Kaur (155 ODIs) and Jemimah Rodrigues (54 ODIs).

Heading into the World Cup, the experienced batting line-up was among India Women's biggest strengths. Opener and vice-captain Mandhana had been in exceptional form in the three-match ODI series against Australia and had scored bucketful of runs before that as well. For some reason, she has looked out of sorts, while skipper Harmanpreet has also failed to lead from the front with the bat.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS Smriti Mandhana 3 54 18 72.97 23 Pratika Rawal 3 105 35 69.07 37 Harleen Deol 3 107 35.66 70.39 48 Harmanpreet Kaur 3 49 16.33 63.63 21 Jemimah Rodrigues 3 32 10.66 76.19 32

(Batting stats of India's top 5 batters in Women's World Cup 2025)

Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur rescued India Women with defiant half-centuries against Sri Lanka. Richa Ghosh played a defining cameo against Pakistan and then came up with a sensational effort to lift India after another shocking batting collapse against the Proteas. Ghosh's efforts against South Africa, however, went in vain as the opponents were strong enough to nullify her individual brilliance.

India Women's bowling not strong enough?

This question will be definitely asked after the manner in which South Africa pulled off victory in the clash against India Women on Thursday after being reduced to 81-5. Chasing a target of 252, South Africa needed exactly 60 from the last six overs with four wickets in hand. The hosts should have won the game despite a brave fightback from South Africa. Nadine de Klerk, though, had other ideas.

De Klerk smashed fours and six at will in the last few overs as Harmanpreet and the rest of the India Women camp watched the game slipping away swiftly. With 41 needed off 24 balls, De Klerk clobbered Kranti Gaud for 6,6,4 to turn the match on its head. India's lack of quality in bowling clearly stood exposed.

The way ahead for India Women?

Following the loss against South Africa, the Women in Blue's World Cup campaign has hit a tricky path. Their next three league matches are against Australia, England and New Zealand before they take on Bangladesh. Australia, England and New Zealand are all strong contenders to reach the semifinals and hence India cannot afford any more slip-ups.

If we talk about what India need to do to lift their game, the answer is pretty straightforward in the batting department. The top five needs to score big runs to put the opposition under pressure and give the bowlers some breathing space as well. It's easier said than done though. The top sides will come hard at the under-fire Indian batters and their mettle will be put to test for sure.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI Deepti Sharma 3 7 21.85 5.27 3-45 Sneh Rana 3 6 19.50 4.17 2-32 Kranti Gaud 3 6 20 4.28 3-20 N Shree Charani 3 3 33.33 4.16 2-37 Amanjot Kaur 2 2 38.50 6.50 1-37

(Stats of India's frontline bowlers in Women's World Cup 2025)

Shifting focus to the bowling department, there will be a quandary with regard to possible changes, particularly because India's batters have not fired. The hosts might be keen to strengthen the bowling by bringing in the likes of Renuka Singh Thakur and Radha Yadav. For that, though, they would have to compromise on batting depth to some extent and back the big names to do the job.

It’s not all doom and gloom for India Women yet with regard to their hopes of clinching a maiden World Cup crown. However, time will begin to run out pretty soon if they fail to lift themselves. In a nutshell, India Women need to plug the leaks before another dream turns into a nightmare.

