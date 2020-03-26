Harmanpreet Kaur picks World Cup century as her favourite knock in the ODI format

Harmanpreet Kaur's whirlwind century knocked Australia out of the 2017 World Cup.

Harmanpreet's 171 still remains as the highest score made by an Indian cricketer in the Women's ODI World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur in action against Australia

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has claimed that her 171* against Australia in the 2017 World Cup is her favourite knock in the ODI format.

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, the 31-year-old answered questions on various topics such as her hobbies, favourite food, the IPL and a lot more.

When quizzed on her favourite knock in the 50-over format, Harmanpreet referred to her match-winning century in the semifinal of the World Cup which knocked Australia out of the tournament.

171* in the one day worldcup 2017. https://t.co/UELWhZxQyW — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) March 26, 2020

The Indian women put on a remarkable show in the group stages of the tournament as they picked up five wins from seven matches to reach the semifinals of the tournament.

In the semifinal clash against Australia, India were jolted by the dismissals of both openers within the 10th over. A 66-run partnership between Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet got their side back on track to set the platform for the latter to go big in the second half of the innings.

It took 64 balls for Harmanpreet to bring up her fifty before she switched gears and scored her next fifty runs off just 26 balls. With the match reduced to 42 overs per side, The last 10 overs yielded 129 runs off which Harmanpreet scored 99, setting Australia a daunting task of scaling down 282 in 42 overs for a spot in the final.

Australia folded for 245, bringing about a 36-run win for India as Harmanpreet was rightly named as the player of the match for her 115-ball 171* laced with 20 fours and seven sixes.