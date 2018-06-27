Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Harmanpreet Kaur reportedly signed by Lancashire Thunder

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
83   //    27 Jun 2018, 14:04 IST

WBBL - Sixers v Thunder
WBBL - Sixers v Thunder

A year after Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian to be contracted by a Kia Super League franchise when Surrey Stars signed her, she will now play her first season of the England based T20 league. While the Indian stalwart missed the gig last year due to an injury sustained in the ICC Women's World Cup, the now captain of the Indian cricket team will turn out for Lancashire Thunder.

Although the announcement has not been officially declared as of now, it has been reported so by ESPNcricinfo that she is bound to leave for the UK on July 15 to take part in the league, that alongside the WBBL is taking huge strides to bring women's cricket to the mainstream band of viewer demographic.

She is the second Indian to be drafted this year, the first being stylish opening batsman Smriti Mandhana, who was roped in by the defending champions of the league, West Storm. This will be the second franchise side that Harmanpreet will represent, she has taken the field for the NSW based side Sydney Thunder in the last two editions of the WBBL.

A hard-hitting batsman who can bowl handy off-spin, she recently starred in an otherwise dismal Asia Cup campaign for India as they lost twice to Bangladesh to hand over the trophy for the first time in six editions since the inception of the tournament. Her 156 runs at a healthy average of 52 earned her the Player of the Series award.

The increasing Indian representation in overseas leagues, albeit only women's cricket, for now, is a great sign for the growth of the sport in all the spheres. This might go on to open the doors for the men's cricketers to go play in leagues such as the Big Bash League or the Caribbean Premier League, both the tournaments known for tough, high-quality cricket with a bunch of superstars featuring in it.

Imagine MS Dhoni putting on the teal of Brisbane Heat to put on scintillating performances at the hallowed 'Gabba alongside Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum, all the while preparing for the next ICC World T20 on Australian soil in 2020.

Indian women's cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana
Harmanpreet joins Punjab police
RELATED STORY
6 best ODI innings in women's cricket
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh clinch maiden Women's Asia Cup title
RELATED STORY
Squads announced for Women’s T20 Challenge match
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about the 2018 Women's T20 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who can take the Asia Cup by storm
RELATED STORY
Women’s T20 challenge to be played ahead of the IPL...
RELATED STORY
8 players who can be the captains if women's IPL gets...
RELATED STORY
Indian women lose again, going down to Australia by 36 runs
RELATED STORY
Megan Schutt claims hat-trick Australia beat India by 36...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us