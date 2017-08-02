Harmanpreet Kaur talks about her injury during the World Cup

Kaur reveals she was injured in the WWC match against West Indies

by Umaima Saeed News 02 Aug 2017, 13:14 IST

Kaur's 171 against Australia was a valiant show of her immense skill

What’s the story?

Middle-order batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur scored a sensational unbeaten 171 against Australia in the ICC World Cup semi-final last month. Kaur played most of the tournament, including the final, with an injury. But that didn’t hinder her performances.

Speaking to Times of India, Kaur recalled how she sustained a finger injury in the second game of the tournament against West Indies.

"I played nearly the entire tournament with a finger injury, which I suffered during our second league match against the Windies. I sustained the injury while fielding. The physio advised me rest, but I went back and managed to take two wickets. Thankfully, I didn't have to bat in that game.”

"At one point, it looked I might have to return home from the World Cup. I would like to give credit to our physio Tracy Fernandes for helping me play the full tournament," she added.

In case you didn’t know

Kaur’s 171 was the highest individual score by an Indian woman cricketer in World Cups. Due to the persistent injury, she has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Women’s Super League to be played in England.

She was signed by the league’s Surrey Stars franchise last year. The second edition of the tournament starts on August 10. Six teams will face off each other in a league format.

The heart of the matter

Last year, Harmanpreet became the first Indian cricketer to sign a contract with Women's Big Bash League franchise Sydney Thunder. She had a brilliant season with them, scoring 296 runs and also taking six wickets.

Harmanpreet was also given the Player of the Tournament for her brilliant performances. In the Women's World Cup, she scored 359 runs, but it was her 171 that brought her into limelight.

What’s next?

She has been advised a month long rest after a MRI scan on her right shoulder revealed a tear. The schedule for the next Team India series is yet to be announced.

Author’s Take

Kaur’s exceptional journey through the World Cup, despite two injuries, one of the finger and other on the shoulder, speaks a lot about the champion in her.

Missing a tournament as big as women’s T20 league will be disappointing for Kaur, who would have been eager to replicate her performances from the quadrennial event in the franchise cricket event, especially since the venue is England.