×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Harsha Bhogle: A commentator par excellence

Niranjan Deodhar
ANALYST
Feature
325   //    27 Mar 2019, 11:57 IST

Harsha Bhogle
Harsha Bhogle

In our life, we are constantly looking for meaningful connections, aren’t we? Even though it is more probable that we connect on a much personal level with those whom we interact and meet on a day to day basis, in a world which is full of inspirational stories and fascinating people, we start to make a distant yet emotional bond with people from different walks of life too.

As we keep on exploring different facets of the world, we are moved by the success stories of people not only within our field of domain but also from every other corner of life.

One such person who rather has been an integral part of cricketing folklore for many years now and the one who certainly has a special place in the heart of every cricket fan is none other than Harsha Bhogle or Voice of Cricket as they commonly refer him to.

The article is about the story-teller who has narrated beautifully and artistically innumerable stories of cricket so far, thereby enhancing the aesthetic beauty of our beloved game.

For an outsider who doesn’t understand the sport that much, following the commentary of any particular match or reading about any sport can be equivalent to say for example like a Chemical Engineering student attending the lecture of Electrical Engineering. And with the heavy data, number crunching and complex rules associated the game, it makes the life of a broadcaster more so difficult to narrate about the proceedings in a way that general public can understand and at the same time enjoy the sport.

In simple words, the significance of Harsha Bhogle and his ability to tell the story can be relatable to an amazing professor of an university who has an unique knack of simplifying the complexity of the concepts and explaining those to his/her students in a way they not follow his/her teachings but also enjoy the concepts itself.

Yes, he has been blessed with a tremendous voice and helped with a background in advertising and management. However, to produce something new, something all-together refreshing each time he is in front of a mic is nothing short of spectacular.

For a man who hardly has any cricket playing experience behind him, to sit alongside some of the brightest stars of the game of cricket is an exhilarating story in itself. It certainly demonstrates the fact that if you believe in your own brand and it’s value, you do not need any approval from others.

Advertisement

As Harsha himself said sometime back that he always was a non-striker and in his company in a commentary box, he made the likes of Gavaskar’s and Shastri’s look great. But little did he know back then, he himself was slowly but surely becoming the topic of headlines.

Just as the likes of Richie Benaud, Tony Greig and Bill Lawry have a special place in the world of cricket commentary and broadcasting, Harsha Bhogle surely has a full page reserved just for himself in the book of greatest broadcasters ever if we had one.

His words, when they reach our eardrums, create magic. They speak much beyond cricket and most importantly, touch our heart just as a cool and refreshing breeze mesmerizes us with its tenderness on a hot summer’s day.

Harsha’s unbiased opinions about the situations, unadulterated perceptions about the game and the style of broadcasting that is very unique and one of its own kind, has made the experience of cricket viewing not only enriching but also enjoyable throughout these years.

We hope Harsha keeps on enthralling us with his words of wisdom and unique stories in a way in which only he can narrate. For him, cricket broadcasting was always like an art form rather than number crunching, which is exactly why we adore and love him and will continue to do so.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Indian Cricket Team Harsha Bhogle
Niranjan Deodhar
ANALYST
The significance of sports in our life is far beyond just entertainment or fitness. Not only sports gives us a platform to dress-rehearse our real-life problems at the grandest of the stages but also thrills us with vicarious emotions which is what makes following sports so much special! My Blog: http://cricketwithniranjan.blogspot.com/
30 famous quotes of Harsha Bhogle
RELATED STORY
Harsha Bhogle: Cricket's gentleman behind the mic
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Buttler's Mankading - Harsha Bhogle and Shane Warne get into a heated debate
RELATED STORY
Harsha Bhogle picks his 2018 Test XI
RELATED STORY
Harsha Bhogle picks his T20 XI of 2018
RELATED STORY
Decoding the art of cricket commentary
RELATED STORY
5 instances when a commentator was dropped
RELATED STORY
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
Harsha Bhogle picks his Asia Cup XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Holding the event just before World Cup 2019 continues to be a huge risk 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us