Harsha Bhogle picks his Asia Cup XI

Abhishek Bajiya FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.23K // 28 Sep 2018, 16:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The biggest tournament in Asia has come to its final stage, and now it is few hours to the final verdict. Asia cup 2018 comprised of six teams in which five are test playing nations, and Hong Kong made its way through the qualifiers.

The non-stop entertainment commenced from 15 September consisting of thirteen matches held in two different venues, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, and Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

A hell lot of drama, action, upsets were experienced in two weeks, with six-time champion Sri Lanka knocked out in the initial stage and minnow Hong Kong was close to making the biggest upset of the tournament against India.

Many players had an impressive run in the tournament, and some failed to leave their impact. Renowned commentator and cricket expert Harsha Bhogle chose his Asia Cup XI ahead of the final clash between the mighty Indians and resurgent Bangladesh. Let’s have a look-

#1 Rohit Sharma

Hitman had to lead the Team India after their regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested owing to increased workload. Sharma didn’t disappoint and led the team from the front. Rohit was clinical as captain and stole the limelight with a clever shuffling of bowlers and right field positions. Moreover, Rohit is the third leading scorer of the tournament so far with a tally of 269 runs in 4 innings.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

It seems like Gabbar has let go of his nightmare run in the English summer. Dhawan has looked at his very best; piling on 327 runs with the help of two hundreds to become the highest run-getter of the tournament so far. Shikhar and Rohit have been involved in two hundred and one double-hundred partnership till now in the Asia cup 2018.

1 / 4 NEXT