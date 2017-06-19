Harsha Bhogle to return to commentary for India's tour to West Indies

India's tour to West Indies begins on June 23

We will finally hear Harsha’s voice in the commentary box

What’s the story?

After the highly disappointing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final between India and Pakistan, renowned cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle will finally return to the commentary box for India’s tour to West Indies which begins on June 23.

Bhogle took to social media platform Twitter to announce the news. His post read, “I go from here to the West Indies. Am looking forward to hosting cricket and doing commentary from there. Your support has meant a lot to me.”

I go from here to the West Indies. Am looking forward to hosting cricket and doing commentary from there. Your support has meant a lot to me — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 18, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Harsha was a Hindi commentator for the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2017 after a long hiatus. However, the last time he was up amongst the other renowned cricketers commentating in English was during the ICC World T20 which was held in India.

He was controversially removed from the commentary panel post the conclusion of the tournament. There was no reason given for this parting of ways, and there were conspiracy theories fuelling the fire.

The Details:

Bhogle was not too perturbed after being removed from commentary and posted a long heartfelt message on Facebook after the incident.

The Indian cricket team fans did not seem to take the news too well and the BCCI faced a lot of backlash for their decision to remove Bhogle from the commentary box. However, Bhogle remained extremely active on social media platforms and offered his views through multiple outlets.

What’s Next?

India will take on West Indies in 5 ODIs and one T20I which begins on June 23 with two matches at Antigua, two matches in Trinidad and one match in Jamaica.

Author’s Take

Harsha Bhogle’s commentary was truly missed and it will extremely refreshing to hear his voice in the commentary box once again after a long hiatus. Now let’s just hope there are no more controversies and we get to see Harsha back amongst the commentators for the long haul.

Tweet Speak

Former Indian cricketer and Harsha’s colleague in the hindi commentary box Aakash Chopra took to twitter to react to the news