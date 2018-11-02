×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Opinion: Rejuvenated Ravindra Jadeja can be India's all-seasons all-rounder  

Uday Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
67   //    02 Nov 2018, 23:53 IST

Ravindra Jadeja is currently enjoying a resurgence across formats
Ravindra Jadeja is currently enjoying a resurgence across formats

Ravindra Jadeja has made everyone take notice with a sword-like treatment of his much beloved willow. The customary celebration can be seen after every milestone with his bat. The all-round star has done well in all formats at home and in recent times has shown improved performances in overseas conditions too. But, is he currently the best bowling all-rounder in India?

Jadeja became a overnight success story after contributing immensely to India's successful campaign in the 2008 Under 19 World Cup. Then, the legendary Shane Warne turned him into a 'rockstar' by consistent backing him during the 2008 IPL season.

With some outstanding domestic performances, Jadeja was able to make his ODI debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka. Since then, he has had a roller-coaster ride in the international circuit.

Jadeja started well with some wickets and runs in his kitty. However, he couldn't extend his form for long. He faced some criticism for his poor run with the bat and leaking runs early on. As a result, the all-rounder was sidelined for the 2011 World Cup.

Following the 2011 World Cup, the then Indian captain MS Dhoni always believed in this Saurashtra lad who was going through a rough patch. He picked Jadeja in his IPL team Chennai Super Kings and groomed him to become better at the international level.

With his skipper's unconditional support, Jadeja received his maiden Test cap during the 2012 home series against England. The 2013 season was the turning point in his career. His performance against England led to his selection against Australia in the home series. The left-arm spinner picked up 24 wickets at 17.45 to propel India to a famous 4-0 victory.

The 2013 Champions Trophy enhanced his reputation. Jadeja outperformed every other bowler to win the Golden Ball and his invaluable 33* in the final eventually helped India lift the coveted trophy.

Since then, Jadeja was a regular member of the Indian team for most of the series at home and overseas as well. He got a six-for in the Test against South Africa at Durban in 2014. In the same year, his 68 runs proved to be game-changing as India won a historical Test against England at Lord's.

Jadeja became less effective when it came to tours of Australia and New Zealand with his one dimensional bowling and was later dropped from the side after below-par performances in the 2015 World Cup.

But Jadeja managed to turn the tide in his favour. In the 2015 home Test series against South Africa, he picked up 23 wickets at an unbelievable average of 10.82 in three matches. He continued his dominance on Indian soil in the 2016 series against England by picking up 26 wickets. He again produced magical numbers against Australia by amassing 25 wickets at an average of 18.46 in four matches.

Jadeja recently proved his importance as an all-rounder when he scored a resilient 86 in England and also chipped in with some pretty matured bowling. His maiden Test century came in his home venue of Rajkot against the visiting West Indies team. He has surely become a permanent member in Test squad and it would not be a surprise if the team management chooses him over Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming Australia Tests.

The spring in his steps is back especially in ODIs where he made a comeback after 14 months after Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to injury. He picked up a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh and replicated his feat against West Indies in the recently completed fifth ODI.

In an era where wrist-spinners around the world are ruling the shorter formats of the game, Jadeja with all his experience & accuracy can buck the trend and prove to be a vital team member in the upcoming Australia tour.

Jadeja being the best fielder in this Indian side adds more value to his addition. He has produced miracles on the field out of nowhere during a number of times.

Though Kohli backs Pandya, it won't be a surprise if Jadeja proves everyone wrong as he has done all throughout his career and becomes a permanent member in the playing eleven during the 2019 World Cup. 

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja
Uday Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket aficionado.
Ravindra Jadeja - Version 2.0 of Team India's 'Sir' 
RELATED STORY
Ravindra Jadeja's run-out one of the funniest in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Fantasy tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Fantasy tips
RELATED STORY
5 Milestones created by Rohit Sharma in the Fourth ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian youngsters who can...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who hit two ODI 150s in a year
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Fantasy tips for your next...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Rohit Sharma can become the 2nd fastest...
RELATED STORY
Predicting India's Starting Lineup For First Test vs West...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Yesterday
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us