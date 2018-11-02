Opinion: Rejuvenated Ravindra Jadeja can be India's all-seasons all-rounder

Uday Joshi

Ravindra Jadeja is currently enjoying a resurgence across formats

Ravindra Jadeja has made everyone take notice with a sword-like treatment of his much beloved willow. The customary celebration can be seen after every milestone with his bat. The all-round star has done well in all formats at home and in recent times has shown improved performances in overseas conditions too. But, is he currently the best bowling all-rounder in India?

Jadeja became a overnight success story after contributing immensely to India's successful campaign in the 2008 Under 19 World Cup. Then, the legendary Shane Warne turned him into a 'rockstar' by consistent backing him during the 2008 IPL season.

With some outstanding domestic performances, Jadeja was able to make his ODI debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka. Since then, he has had a roller-coaster ride in the international circuit.

Jadeja started well with some wickets and runs in his kitty. However, he couldn't extend his form for long. He faced some criticism for his poor run with the bat and leaking runs early on. As a result, the all-rounder was sidelined for the 2011 World Cup.

Following the 2011 World Cup, the then Indian captain MS Dhoni always believed in this Saurashtra lad who was going through a rough patch. He picked Jadeja in his IPL team Chennai Super Kings and groomed him to become better at the international level.

With his skipper's unconditional support, Jadeja received his maiden Test cap during the 2012 home series against England. The 2013 season was the turning point in his career. His performance against England led to his selection against Australia in the home series. The left-arm spinner picked up 24 wickets at 17.45 to propel India to a famous 4-0 victory.

The 2013 Champions Trophy enhanced his reputation. Jadeja outperformed every other bowler to win the Golden Ball and his invaluable 33* in the final eventually helped India lift the coveted trophy.

Since then, Jadeja was a regular member of the Indian team for most of the series at home and overseas as well. He got a six-for in the Test against South Africa at Durban in 2014. In the same year, his 68 runs proved to be game-changing as India won a historical Test against England at Lord's.

Jadeja became less effective when it came to tours of Australia and New Zealand with his one dimensional bowling and was later dropped from the side after below-par performances in the 2015 World Cup.

But Jadeja managed to turn the tide in his favour. In the 2015 home Test series against South Africa, he picked up 23 wickets at an unbelievable average of 10.82 in three matches. He continued his dominance on Indian soil in the 2016 series against England by picking up 26 wickets. He again produced magical numbers against Australia by amassing 25 wickets at an average of 18.46 in four matches.

Jadeja recently proved his importance as an all-rounder when he scored a resilient 86 in England and also chipped in with some pretty matured bowling. His maiden Test century came in his home venue of Rajkot against the visiting West Indies team. He has surely become a permanent member in Test squad and it would not be a surprise if the team management chooses him over Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming Australia Tests.

The spring in his steps is back especially in ODIs where he made a comeback after 14 months after Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to injury. He picked up a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh and replicated his feat against West Indies in the recently completed fifth ODI.

In an era where wrist-spinners around the world are ruling the shorter formats of the game, Jadeja with all his experience & accuracy can buck the trend and prove to be a vital team member in the upcoming Australia tour.

Jadeja being the best fielder in this Indian side adds more value to his addition. He has produced miracles on the field out of nowhere during a number of times.

Though Kohli backs Pandya, it won't be a surprise if Jadeja proves everyone wrong as he has done all throughout his career and becomes a permanent member in the playing eleven during the 2019 World Cup.