Has Mayank Agarwal cemented his place into the Indian Test team?

Sri Sreshtan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 03 Jan 2019, 12:45 IST

Mayank Agarwal

Representing your country is definitely a proud moment for any cricketer. There is no greater place to make your debut than the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mayank Agarwal made full use of his opportunity by making his debut at the MCG in the boxing day Test.

Making your debut in front of 70000-odd people and that too in away conditions could be a challenging task. Anyone could feel that there is a lot of pressure and a mountain of expectations to be met. It is important to stay calm and one should not be unruffled by the occasion. Mayank Agarwal walked out to bat as if he is seasoned campaigner and looked positive right from the ball one.

Possessing a wealth of experience in the domestic circuit, Mayank took the attack to the opposition by cutting and driving with ease. He is a street-smart cricketer and he has the perfect knowledge of when to mix caution with aggression. He got on top of the bounce and did not allow that Australian attack to settle down and trap him. The way he used his feet and found his gaps with surgical precision has completely bewitched the opposition.

The two 70s that he scored in Melbourne and Sydney clearly highlights that he is making a strong case for himself in the Indian team. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay had got a truckload of opportunities. But, they failed to cash in, often succumbing by playing outrageous shots.

At 34, it is highly unlikely Murali Vijay would get back into the Test side. Rahul needs to work a lot on his game. Talent can only show you the path to success. But it is ultimately skill and mental composure that helps you to achieve your goals and Rahul is clearly lacking that. Moreover, the team management is also not keen on giving Parthiv Patel a chance.

At 27, Mayank Agarwal is certainly looking strong and he has a lot to offer to the Indian team. Has Mayank Agarwal cemented his place into the Indian Test team? Only time can tell.

