Has MS Dhoni lost the ability to chase down totals in excess of 300?

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 368 // 10 Mar 2019, 14:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

While chasing, MS Dhoni has not been the same since the 2015 World Cup

MS Dhoni, who might have played his ODI in India at Ranchi, is undoubtedly one of the greatest wicket-keepers the world of cricket has ever seen. In addition to that, his ability to finish the innings for his team makes him an indispensable asset in limited overs cricket.

The Ranchi batsman has an incredible batting record in ODIs. He scored 10500 runs at an average of 50.72 in 289 innings. His numbers in successful chases are even more staggering as he averages a mammoth 105.25 in 74 innings.

If we just look at the overall numbers everything seems rosy but a deeper analysis at his performances in recent times reveal a few chinks in his armour. Dhoni's performance with the bat has seen a downturn ever since the completion of the 2015 WC.

MSD had an average of 52.46 at the completion of the semi-final against Australia in 2015 World Cup. Since then, he scored 2001 runs with an average of 44.46 at a strike rate of 81.30. The fact to be noted is that his average during chases in this period, 42.45, is less than his overall average.

Going into the World Cup, the area of concern for the Indian team might be the former captain's failure while chasing down targets above 300. While chasing totals in excess of 300, the right-handed batsmen scored just 208 runs in 11 innings with an average of 18.9.

In addition to not scoring many runs in chases requiring run rate above 6, MSD is increasing the burden on the rest of the batsmen by scoring runs at a strike of 74.28. As a result, India has managed to chase only two out of the 11 matches in which the target was above 300.

On the other hand, he scored 726 runs in 20 innings while chasing totals below 300. While he has a good average of 66 in these matches, his strike rate hovers around the 70-mark. Post the World Cup, he scored seven fifties and all of them have been in chases with a target below 300.

Dhoni's performance in chases post 2015 World Cup

In recent years, cricket matches in England have dished out many high scoring games. including the highest ever ODI total. Last year, England even went to break the record for the highest ever ODI total by scoring 481 against Australia at Nottingham.

Advertisement

If the recent records are anything to go by English pitches might remain batsmen-friendly at least during the first half of the tournament. India are definitely one of the favourites to win the prestigious tournament and MSD's performance with the bat might play a crucial role.

Dhoni's ability to control the chases below the 300 will come very handy during the latter half of the tournament when the pitches wear out. Unlike that in the initial stages of the tournament when the scores are expected to be high, India needs Dhoni to at least maintain a strike rate of 100.

After a sluggish phase post the 2015 World Cup, 2019 seems to be going well for the 37-year old batsman. Dhoni has started the year in a fine fashion by scoring four fifties during five chases.

With him is slated to play in the Indian Premier League before the World Cup and the Indian fans will hope that he can continue the good form during and post the T20 tournament.